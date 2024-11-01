‘Night Court’ Exclusive: Eden Sher, Andrew Rannells, Gilles Marini & More to Guest Star in Season 3

Night Court will continue its revolving door policy with guest stars in Season 3, premiering November 19 on NBC. TV Insider can exclusively reveal the guest stars for the first 12 episodes of the third season.

The list includes Girls alum Andrew Rannells, a Hot in Cleveland reunion for Wendie Malick and Gilles Marini, The Middle‘s Eden Sher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Joe Lo Truglio, Superstore‘s Nico Santos, Kate Flannery from The Office, and the return of Night Court original characters the Wheelers, played by Star Trek‘s Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell. Marsha Warfield will be back as Roz, who got married in the Season 2 finale. Jessica St. Clair will also return.

As previously announced, The Big Bang Theory stars Rauch and Mayim Bialik will reunite later in the season when Bialik appears as a version of herself.

Ryan Hansen and Julia Duffy are the first guest stars of the new season. They return as HR rep Jake and his mom, Susan. Jake and Abby are now dating, but the Season 2 finale ended on a cliffhanger teasing that Jake could possibly be Dan Fielding’s (John Larroquette) son. This paternity mystery will occupy Abby’s every thought in the Season 3 opener, with the judge feeling panicked about what the truth may reveal. Abby will visit Jake’s mom in the hospital to try and get some answers. See Rauch, Hansen, and Duffy in that scene in the exclusive photo from the premiere, below. The episode is titled “The Judge’s Boyfriend’s Dad,” and it will also mark Malick’s first episode as a series regular.

Malick’s Julianne takes over as prosecutor following Olivia’s (India de Beaufort) exit, and Rauch confirms to TV Insider that Olivia’s absence will be explained in the November 19 premiere. Could de Beaufort return as a guest star later on?

“That is addressed in the premiere and we will find out where Olivia is currently,” Rauch reveals. “And I would say India is just forever a part of the Night Court family, so who knows what the future will bring?”

Malick teases working with the “hilarious” Rannells and the return of the Wheelers (the Wheelers’ episode will also feature returning guest star Kate Micucci as their daughter, Carol Ann).

“Andrew Rannells from Book of Mormon, who is so hilarious and I had seen that when it first was on Broadway and he did such a great turn, came in and was just hilarious. And we’ve got Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell. They are reprising their roles from last season and the season before. They just have some really great people. Julia Duffy is back this week and just everybody brings their best to the dance. It allows for a lot of different character actors to come in and show their stuff, which is always fun to see.”

Malick’s reunion with Marini makes the Shrinking star eager to get more of her former scene partners from other sitcoms onto the Night Court stage. “We had Gilles Marini who was on Hot in Cleveland, and we had such a blast on that one,” she shares. “He came back this year, and we did a hilarious episode with him. I’m bugging the writers to bring back all my pals over the course of this series.”

“Oh, we’ll see. I have a whole list. I’m just going to keep bothering,” she teases with a smile, adding that she’d love for more Hot in Cleveland reunions as well as some for Just Shoot Me.

“I’d love Laura San Giacomo to come in, Ray Abruzzo, Enrico Colantoni, maybe David Spade,” Malick says. “It would be fun.”

Rauch says she would be honored to host reunions for Malick’s sitcoms on Night Court. “Oh my gosh, we’d absolutely love it if we are lucky enough to get some of those amazing actors that she’s worked with before,” Rauch confirms. “We’d be over the moon.”

Here, find the full list of Night Court Season 3 guest stars for Episodes 1-12 along with their character names, listed in order of appearance.

Season 3 Episode 1

Ryan Hansen as Jake

Julia Duffy as Susan

Season 3 Episode 2

Ryan Hansen as Jake

Season 3 Episode 3

Joe Lo Truglio as Detective Kratz

Andy Daly as Fred Norton

Season 3 Episode 4

Betsy Sodaro as Bert

Season 3 Episode 5

Jessica St. Clair as Heather Baskets

Nico Santos as Dr. Nitelife

Season 3 Episode 6

Ryan Hansen as Jake

Kate Flannery as Marge

Gilles Marini as Rodrigo

Season 3 Episode 7

Lauren Lapkus as Belinda

Season 3 Episode 8

Andrew Rannells as Tad

Season 3 Episode 9

Marsha Warfield as Roz

Eden Sher as Madison

Season 3 Episode 10

Mo Collins as Starla

Wesley Mann as Dr. Danielson

Season 3 Episode 11

Brent Spiner as Bob Wheeler

Annie O’Donnell as June Wheeler

Kate Micucci as Carol Ann Wheeler

Season 3 Episode 12

Mayim Bialik as Herself

Night Court, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, November 19, 8/7c, NBC