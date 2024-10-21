Mayim Bialik to Guest Star in ‘Night Court’ Season 3 as Herself

Mayim Bialik is the next Big Bang Theory guest star who will appear on Night Court with Melissa Rauch. The former Jeopardy! host will play a version of herself in an episode of Season 3 of the NBC sitcom, which will also mark a reunion for Bialik and John Larroquette, who played father and daughter on The John Larroquette Show. Blossom will also be referenced in the episode.

Night Court Season 3 premieres Tuesday, November 19th at 8:30/7:30c on NBC, with episodes available for next-day streaming on Peacock. The air date for Bialik’s cameo has not been announced, but it’s currently in the production process. NBC says that Bialik plays a defendant, and Rauch’s character, Judge Abby Stone, is thrilled to meet her as a fan of the 1990s sitcom Blossom. However, the situation takes a turn when Abby discovers Bialik is actually stalking her.

Rauch and Bialik last worked together on The Big Bang Theory. Costar Kunal Nayyar was the first Big Bang alum to appear in Night Court; he played a famous fashion designer named Martini Todd Wallace who shared a kiss with Abby in a Season 2 episode.

“Kunal was so wonderful and supportive from the moment I told him I was doing this, as all the cast was,” Rauch previously told TV Insider of Nayyar’s guest role. “When we figured out that this role was going to be coming up, we thought he would just be the perfect person to do it and making that dream come true of getting to be reunited.”

Rauch added that Nayyar would “definitely” return in the future. “We don’t have anything planned for this season, but for sure it would be a dream to have him again,” she said at the time.

Night Court recently shared the first photos from Season 3 that reveal that Season 3 guest stars Ryan Hansen and Julia Duffy will be back in the premiere. Hansen played an HR rep named Jake in two episodes last season, with Duffy playing his mother, Susan, in the Season 2 finale. That last episode teased that Jake could possibly be Dan’s son, as Susan said she once had a fling with a lawyer at the courthouse. The Season 3 premiere’s title seemingly leans further into that. The episode is called “The Judge’s Boyfriend’s Dad,” which also implies that Abby is in a relationship with Jake.

Bialik’s last onscreen role was reprising her Big Bang Theory character, Amy, in the series finale of Young Sheldon alongside Jim Parsons‘ Sheldon. She shared Jeopardy! hosting duties with Ken Jennings from 2021 to 2023 and was the main host for Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 before being fired from the show after the Hollywood strikes. In September, Bialik implied that she might be coming back to the game show, saying, “We’ll see what happens this season.” There have been no official reports that Bialik would be staging a Jeopardy! return this season. She previously starred in Call Me Kat, which was canceled in 2023 after three seasons.

