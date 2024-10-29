Why Wendie Malick Calls ‘Shrinking’ Romance With Harrison Ford a ‘Gift’

Wendie Malick is one of TV’s most consistent stars. Her decades of work include shows like Frasier, Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me, Young Sheldon, and more, and she’s worked with her fair share of fellow TV legends like Betty White. Harrison Ford remains one of our biggest movie stars, and Shrinking marked his first foray into television. Now, these two industry veterans play love interests on Shrinking, a show that deftly handles multigenerational stories. And their onscreen romance is a rare narrative treat that Malick tells TV Insider is a “gift” to portray.

The Apple TV+ comedy, currently in its second season, stars Jason Segel as a grieving therapist, Jimmy, who resorts to bold methods with his patients as he tries to keep himself out of a deep depression caused by the tragic death of his wife. All of the characters are part of Jimmy and daughter Alice’s (Lukita Maxwell) found family, including his colleagues Paul (Ford) and Gaby (Jessica Williams), the latter of whom was his wife’s best friend. Paul is the definition of a lovable curmudgeon, but he slowly opens up over the show’s two seasons. When he does, he ends up falling for his neurologist, Malick’s Dr. Julie Baram, who’s treating his Parkinson’s.

They’re no longer a doctor and patient in Season 2; Julie is strictly just his partner now. Their later-in-life romance, which also depicts the reality of growing old with someone and the health issues that entails, is not something you see often on TV. Malick tells TV Insider that it’s been a delight playing opposite of Ford for two seasons — and she confirms that she’s returning for Shrinking Season 3 (the series was renewed on October 17 during New York Comic-Con).

“It’s just lovely. He is such a fun scene partner and such a nice guy to hang out with,” Malick says of the Star Wars alum. “And that whole set is delicious.” In regards to depicting new romances for older couples, Malick says “it’s a gift” to be part of showing that simply because “they exist, hello!”

Shrinking also stars Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Ted McGinley, and series co-creator Brett Goldstein and Poppa’s House star Damon Wayans Jr. are guest stars in Season 2. Malick praises the show’s “fantastic” cast and writers’ ability to balance comedy and tragedy, saying it’s a standout among TV comedies — and with her long list of sitcoms on her resume, she knows a thing or two about what makes a good show (she’ll soon be seen as a series regular on Night Court Season 3).

“The writing is so good and everybody in it has been just right out of the box fantastic,” Malick raves. “And I love that very different from Night Court and sitcoms, that one really does sort of cover all of the emotions, the whole gamut where you can laugh out loud but then be profoundly moved by something.”

“I think it’s a very good reflection on different ages and how we have to deal with different things at different points in our lives,” she continues, “and so it’s about dealing with grief and illness and relationships, and mostly about friendship and how we get through the tough stuff and the people we rely on. I think it’s just a really juicy multidimensional show, and I’m very proud to be part of it.”

Paul got over his emotionally unavailable ways and admitted he was in love with Julie in the beginning of Shrinking‘s second season. Now, they’re living together and adjusting to being in a new relationship again for the first time in decades. They prove that the excitement, sexiness, and fear of a new relationship doesn’t stop as you get older, which is equal parts encouraging and terrifying. They’re also showing the daily reality of couples caring for each other in their old age, and it’s definitely worth the watch.

