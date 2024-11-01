Which Late-Night Shows Are Going Live for the Election?

Election night is a big one on TV, and while most viewers will be tuning in for updates on results, one big question looms. Which late-night shows are going live? And better yet, are any of them going live?

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about late-night TV for election night and whether episodes will be live or air at all. Scroll down for the slate by title.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

According to CBS, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will be preempted on election night in ET, CT, and MT timezones, with a repeat airing on PT. The preemption may be a bit surprising, considering Stephen Colbert‘s live coverage during the political conventions and debates, but CBS will be devoting the timeslot to election night coverage. Fans can, however, look forward to an interview on Monday, November 4 with vice presidential nominee, Governor Tim Walz as well as fellow late-night personality John Oliver.

The Daily Show

Colbert’s former TV home, The Daily Show will go live with its election night coverage. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Comedy Central’s late-night favorite will see host Jon Stewart and the Daily Show news team of Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic providing updates and analysis on the election. The special titled The Daily Show Presents a Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now will run for an hour on Comedy Central and will be simulcast on MTV, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT, Pop, and Logo.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC’s late-night favorite Jimmy Kimmel Live! will also be preempted for news coverage on the network.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show is also preempted on NBC for their live news coverage.

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The same goes for Late Night With Seth Meyers as it usually airs directly after The Tonight Show.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

No episode will air on election night, but Last Week Tonight will broadcast in its regularly scheduled slot a couple of days before on Sunday, November 3.

What do you plan to watch on election night? Let us know in the comments section, below.