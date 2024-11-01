Which Late-Night Shows Are Going Live for the Election?

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert for 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

Election night is a big one on TV, and while most viewers will be tuning in for updates on results, one big question looms. Which late-night shows are going live? And better yet, are any of them going live?

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about late-night TV for election night and whether episodes will be live or air at all. Scroll down for the slate by title.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

According to CBS, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will be preempted on election night in ET, CT, and MT timezones, with a repeat airing on PT. The preemption may be a bit surprising, considering Stephen Colbert‘s live coverage during the political conventions and debates, but CBS will be devoting the timeslot to election night coverage. Fans can, however, look forward to an interview on Monday, November 4 with vice presidential nominee, Governor Tim Walz as well as fellow late-night personality John Oliver.

The Daily Show

Jon Stewart on 'The Daily Show' (2024)

Matt Wilson

Colbert’s former TV home, The Daily Show will go live with its election night coverage. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Comedy Central’s late-night favorite will see host Jon Stewart and the Daily Show news team of Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic providing updates and analysis on the election. The special titled The Daily Show Presents a Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now will run for an hour on Comedy Central and will be simulcast on MTV, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT, Pop, and Logo.

Election Night 2024: How to Watch the Results of the Trump-Harris Vote Live
Related

Election Night 2024: How to Watch the Results of the Trump-Harris Vote Live

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC’s late-night favorite Jimmy Kimmel Live! will also be preempted for news coverage on the network.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show is also preempted on NBC for their live news coverage.

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The same goes for Late Night With Seth Meyers as it usually airs directly after The Tonight Show.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

No episode will air on election night, but Last Week Tonight will broadcast in its regularly scheduled slot a couple of days before on Sunday, November 3.

What do you plan to watch on election night? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! - ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! where to stream

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver where to stream

Late Night With Seth Meyers - NBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers where to stream

The Daily Show - Comedy Central

The Daily Show where to stream

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart - Comedy Central

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart where to stream

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where to stream

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

John Oliver

Jon Stewart

Seth Meyers

Stephen Colbert




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kelly Monaco on General Hospital
1
Is Sam Really Dead? 5 Ways ‘General Hospital’ Could Bring Kelly Monaco Back
hoda-carson
2
Is Carson Daly Leaving ‘Today’ Like Hoda Kotb?
Ben and Erin Napier
3
Erin Napier Admits She Struggles Being a ‘Solo Mom’ Without Husband Ben
Jeff Probst at Tribal Council on 'Survivor' Season 47 Episode 4
4
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Discusses Biggest Mistake Players Are Making in the New Era
BAU Profiler Sydney Ortiz and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 4
5
‘FBI’ Shocker: Scola’s New Partner Isn’t Sticking Around