‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Mock ‘Brutal’ Detail in Fun Halloween Video

Darian Lusk
Comments
jeopardy-halloween-video
Instagram/Jeopardy

Jeopardy! fans are not sugarcoating their disdain for the quiz show, not over a ruling or on-air clue mistake — but for how the social media team butchered a cake in a new Halloween-themed video.

On Thursday (October 31), Jeopardy!’s official Instagram page shared a post titled, “Is it real or is it cake? Jeopardy! edition.” The challenge entailed an unseen assailant taking a large knife to various set pieces on stage, including a podium (which was real), Ken Jennings’ host lectern (also real, and yes it’s called a lectern, not a podium!), and a buzzer (also real).

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Lastly, the knife-wielding cameraman made their way over to Jennings himself, creeping up on a suddenly frightened host. But as it turned out, Jennings was actually “cake,” as the image of him mid-jump-scare was screen-grabbed and put atop a sheet cake. The video concluded with the knife being used, but only to cut a wedge out of the Ken Jennings Halloween cake.

In the comments section, the top reactions were not supportive, but criticisms of how the cake was sliced: a V shape hacked into a rectangular cake instead of a rectangular slice—like a normal person would do. Some fans went as far as saying it ruined their day.

Jeopardyhalloween

“Good morning to everyone except whoever cut the cake like that,” the official Pop Culture Jeopardy! account wrote.

“Absolute monster cutting a triangle piece out of a rectangular cake…” another fan wrote scoring 200 likes.

“The scariest part of this video is the way the intern cut the cake,” the third-most liked comment read.

“Really brutal how you cut the cake in a pie shape,” wrote the fourth.

“They way y’all cut the cake is stressing me out,” wrote a fifth.

“Why would you cut it like that?!” wrote a sixth.

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Admits to 'Boneheaded Wager' in Nail-Biter Game
Related

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Admits to 'Boneheaded Wager' in Nail-Biter Game

“One of the greatest intellectual shows in history and they proceed to cut a triangle out of a rectangular sheet cake,” wrote a seventh.

“Wow did you really have to cut the cake like that and ruin everyone’s day?” wrote an eighth.

What do you think, was Jeopardy! trolling us or does their social media team not know how to cut a cake? Let us know in the comments!

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
1
‘Abbott Elementary’ Pokes Fun at ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Politics in Halloween Episode
Drew Carey and contestant on Price is Right
2
‘TPIR’: Drew Carey Cracks Up at Contestant’s Comment About L.A.
Jared Padalecki as Camden — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 5
3
‘Fire Country’ First Look! Jared Padalecki Debuts as Camden
Kelly Monaco on General Hospital
4
‘General Hospital’ Fans Slam Show Bosses After Sam McCall’s Heartbreaking Death
Kelly Monaco on General Hospital
5
Is Sam Really Dead? 5 Ways ‘General Hospital’ Could Bring Kelly Monaco Back