‘Jeopardy!’: Did Jamie Ding Win & Become a Super-Champ?

Did Jeopardy! contestant Jamie Ding just become a super champion and win his tenth game, or did he crash and burn and let a new champion take over? Also, find out if he made the top 20 winners in regular gameplay.

Ding, a law student and bureaucrat, came into game 10 with a nine-day total of $245,802. He played against Jeff Bienstock, from Brooklyn, New York, and Donna Vaughan Singer, from Long Island, New York, on March 26. Warning: Spoilers for the March 26 episode of Jeopardy! ahead!

The beginning of the game didn’t start out too well for Ding. Bienstock, a musical theater writer, had the lead for most of the questions. But then Ding quickly caught up and had the lead when he found the Daily Double on clue 15.

He had $4,400, compared to $1,600 for Bienstock, and wagered all of his money in “Unique Schools.” The clue read, “Tucked away off the Appian Way is a school dedicated to this ancient combat profession.” “What is gladiator?” he answered correctly, giving him $8,800.

Ding ended the round in the lead with $14,400. Bienstock had $3,400. Singer, a radio news anchor, ended with $1,400.

In Double Jeopardy, Bienstock didn’t have a good first half of the round. He dropped down to third place after multiple incorrect responses.

However, he found the first DD on clue 12. With $2,200 in his bank, he wagered $1,200, which would move him back to second place since Singer had $3,000.

In “I Play Bassoon,” the clue was “A landmark in 20th c. music, it opens with an unusually high bassoon solo, adding to audience confusion at the wild 1st performance.” “What is the Rite of Spring?” he answered correctly, giving him $3,400.

He found the last DD on clue 25. Out of $7,400, he wagered $3,400 in “Let’s Science This.” The clue read, “1 shift, 2 shift, these 2 terms for increase & decrease in light wavelengths from an object moving toward & away from you.”

“Who is Jimmy Pants?” Bienstock answered incorrectly. The correct response was red shift, blue shift, so he dropped down to $4,000.

By the end of the round, Ding had a huge lead of $26,000. Bienstock had $4,400. Singer was in third place with $3,800.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “U.S. Business.” The clue was “When it was founded in northern Minnesota in 1902, this company had one goal — to mine for corundum; it has since expanded.”

Two of the three game show contestants had the right response. Singer answered “What is 3M?” which was right. She wagered $3,798, making her final total $7,598.

Beinstock’s response was “What is North Star?” Since he was incorrect, he dropped down to $5 after wagering $4,395. Ding also had the correct answer of 3M. He wagered $1,008, making his final total $27,008.

This made Ding a super champion with 10 wins. He also had a ten-day total of $272,810. He now ranks in the Top 20 all-time Jeopardy! winnings, regular play only, according to The Jeopardy! Fan. Ding will return on Friday for game 11.

Ding beat out Jonathan Fisher, Ben Chan, and Seth Wilson for 18th place. He only needs $24,400 more to move up one spot.

“WOW! Jamie is the 20th Superchamp in the history of the game (well, since 2003). And as the 2nd Superchamp in Season 42, that makes this season only the 4th in the last 23 to have multiple Superchamps,” a Reddit user said.

“SUPERCHAMP ALERT,” said another.

“Don’t know what to say anymore! Jamie is just unflappable and seemingly unstoppable. Congrats on TEN!!” a third added.