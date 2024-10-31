‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Cast & More Details Revealed

Get your kilts and cloaks ready because it’s almost time to head back to the Scottish castle for The Traitors Season 3.

Host Alan Cumming, who is fresh off an Emmy win for his turn as the delightfully wicked emcee of the Peacock series, has revealed when fans will get to see the traitors and the faithfuls in action again.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When will The Traitors Season 3 premiere?

Alan Cumming revealed on Today on Halloween that the third season of the hit series will premiere on Peacock on January 9.

Who will star in The Traitors Season 3?

Joining Cumming in the castle are 21 reality television alums from The Real Housewives, Big Brother, The Bachelorette, Summer House, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dancing with the Stars, and more:

What will happen in The Traitors Season 3?

Cumming told TV Insider that fans can expect to see “a load more twists” ahead in the new season.

“It’s very twisty and very kind of pulling the rug from under everybody all the time. It’s also got some lovely moments in it as well, in a way that we haven’t had before. It’s very different to the other two seasons — in a really good way,” he teased.

He also promised that his outfits this season will once again coincide with the themes of the daily missions but will be more “bonkers” this time around.

The Traitors, Season 3, January 9, Peacock