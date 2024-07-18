‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Will Be ‘Very Twisty,’ Alan Cumming Teases

The Traitors will continue to change the game in Season 3. After the hit Peacock series’ second season saw not one but two major changes — switching to an all-reality star cast and ushering in the surprise return of a Season 1 contender — host Alan Cumming has teased that there’ll be even more twists ahead in the third bow, which just filmed in Scotland.

“It’s got a load more twists. I think the thing about doing a show like this is, especially when it’s new, you’ve got to sort of keep people guessing and not make people think they understand or they can sort of work out the way that it’s going,” Cumming told TV Insider, fresh off his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Host. “It’s very twisty and very kind of pulling the rug from under everybody all the time. It’s also got some lovely moments in it as well, in a way that we haven’t had before. It’s very different to the other two seasons — in a really good way.”

The cast for The Traitors‘ third bow includes some big names from the reality TV world, including Tom Sandoval, Rob Mariano, and Dorinda Medley, to name a few (see the full list here). And according to Cumming, he had a tougher time keeping a straight face during production on Season 3 than ever before: “I don’t know why, but I got told off a couple of times. The voice in my ear was saying, ‘Alan, your face, your face, your face.’ Not because I was going to tell you the traitor was, but I was kind of rolling my eyes at certain things — when it got more heated and more dramatic.”

Cumming also offered a preview of what’s ahead in Season 3 when it comes to his sartorial selections. “My outfits last year, they kind of did this type of thing of matching my outfits to the missions. This year, there’s some of that, but it’s more just kind of like bonkers,” he teased.

The new season is expected to premiere on the streamer in January 2025, and Cumming teased, “The thing about this that’s really hard, of course, is now I’ve got to keep the secrets until January, and that I find very difficult.”

In addition to Cummings’ nomination, The Traitors was also nominated at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards for three other awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program. In January, at the 2023 Emmys, the show won for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The Traitors, Seasons 1-2, Streaming Now, Peacock