After taking a more serious approach to the upcoming election on Tuesday’s (October 29) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host returned to roasting Donald Trump on Wednesday night (October 30).

Kimmel’s focus was on the former president’s latest publicity stunt where he posed for photos inside a garbage truck in response to a recent Joe Biden comment which some have construed as calling MAGA fans “garbage.”

“He went out and rented a garbage truck and put his name on the side,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. “Shouldn’t they have put him in the back of that? The garbage goes in the back of the truck.”

After showing a photo of Trump in his high-vis orange safety vest, Kimmel quipped, “It really brings out the orange in his face, I have to say.”

Kimmel went on to say that Trump has been going so hard on Biden’s “garbage” comment to take attention away from his own garbage-related controversy. During Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden rally, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe received backlash after referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

“This garbage thing is a serious problem for [Trump],” Kimmel continued. “He’s facing a firestorm of anger from the Latino population. Bad Bunny, J-Lo, Ricky Martin have all come out in support of Kamala Harris this week. But instead of apologizing, which is not something he does, he sat down to talk about it with noted racial tolerance advocate Sean Hannity.”

The comedian then threw to a clip of Trump telling Hannity he’s “done more for Puerto Rico than any president” and how “every time I go outside, I see somebody from Puerto Rico, they give me a huge and a kiss.”

“Yes, that definitely happens every time he goes outside,” Kimmel retorted before referencing Trump’s maligned response to the Hurricane Maria crisis in Puerto Rico in 2017. “He’s got a point: No president in history has thrown more rolls of paper towels at the Puerto Rican people than Donald Trump. Hitler never did that!”

Kimmel also poked fun at the overdramatic response from conservative critics to Biden’s comments. “Joe Biden should drop out of this race immediately,” he sarcastically responded.