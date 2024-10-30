Jimmy Kimmel dropped the usual jokes and riffing from his opening monologue on Tuesday’s (October 29) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as he specifically addressed Donald Trump supporters.

The late-night host got serious as he asked his viewers to share his message with those in their lives who might be thinking about voting for Trump in the upcoming United States presidential election.

“Am I biased against Donald Trump? Yes. Do I think I have good reasons for being biased against him? Yes. But when you hear some of those reasons, you might agree with me, even just a little bit,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue.

“If you’re one of those people who think Democrats are controlling the weather or Beyonce eats baby skin, forget it,” Kimmel continued. “This is not gonna help at all. This is not for you.”

Rather than his usual roasts, Kimmel let Trump’s words speak for themselves, airing multiple clips of the former president’s lies and incoherent ramblings. He started by showing Trump’s numerous claims of having a new healthcare plan to replace Obamacare, something which, nine years later, has yet to come to fruition.

He then aired clips from Trump’s many rants on windmills, including one instance when the Republican presidential nominee referred to wind as “bulls***t.”

“The wind is bullshit,” Kimmel repeated. “Honestly, do you know anyone who speaks like that? The people you know who think the wind is bulls*** are crazy people standing on a street corner yelling at cars. He’s completely preoccupied with nonsense.”

Kimmel then asked the viewers to close their eyes and listen to another of Trump’s rambling speeches, this one where he talked about how he’d rather be electrocuted in a sinking boat than get into the water with a shark.

“I will take electrocution every single time, do we agree?” Trump asked in his speech.

“No. We don’t,” Kimmel retorted. “Because we don’t know what you’re talking about. And we don’t know why you are talking about it. Aren’t you supposed to be running for president? Aren’t you supposed to be worried about important topics?”

In conclusion, the comedian stated, “Most elections are about policy. This one is not. This is about sanity and security and democracy.” He then showed the number of former Trump associates and GOP figures who have said they won’t be voting for Trump in 2024, including former Vice President Mike Pence.

“Whoever wins, once the votes are counted, if Trump has more of those votes, we are going to accept that—even if it doesn’t go our way,” Kimmel said. “We won’t like it, but we’ll accept it. Because that’s how it has to go: we vote, we count the votes. Winner wins, loser goes away. That’s the only way this country can work.”