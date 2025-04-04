‘Wheel of Fortune’: Lawyer Falls Behind on Puzzle and Loses Car

A Wheel of Fortune contestant lost out on a car during an easy Bonus Round puzzle. She is a lawyer who started out in the mailroom and worked her way to the top.

Sabrina Wibicki, from Las Vegas, Nevada, played against Cody Fessel, from Los Angeles, California, and Shateria Lewis, from Port Arthur, Texas, on Thursday, April 3. She won the first toss-up, “Burning Man,” earning $2,000. Fessel, an outdoors lover, solved the second, also adding money to his bank.

Wibicki solved the first puzzle, “Frozen Margarita,” and led with $3,450. During the second puzzle, she went Bankrupt after guessing one letter. She solved the prize puzzle, “Photobombing a Vacation Pic,” and won a trip to Spain and more money for a total of $23,990.

She also solved one of the three Triple Toss-ups, adding $2,000 to her bank. For the Final Puzzle, Wibicki added $5,500 to her bank, after solving “Game People Play.” She was the night’s winner with $31,540 in cash and prizes. Fessel went home with $5,100. Lewis, an online cookie company owner, left with $2,000.

For the Bonus Round, Wibicki chose “Phrase.” She brought her sister, Angela, with her, who watched her son when Wibick went to law school. Host Ryan Seacrest said that she should take her to Spain, to which Wibicki responded that she “might.”

After Wheel gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she picked “B,D,G, and O.” Her puzzle then looked like “_ _R BE_ _ ND.” As the clock ticked down, Wibicki guessed the second word as “beyond” or “behind,” but couldn’t figure out the first word. Seacrest told her that she got behind right since the puzzle was “Far Behind.” The host revealed that she lost out on the Toyota, but she still left with a good amount of cash and prizes.

Her Bonus Round was posted to YouTube, and fans said they thought the puzzle was easy. “It must be a lot different when you’re in the studio because I got this one instantly,” wrote one fan.

“As soon as the RSTLNE came up, I thought the second word was ‘beyond,'” said another.

“I got ‘Far Behind’ in one second, a third wrote.

“I knew it, but she didn’t?” asked one fan.