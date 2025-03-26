Jimmy Kimmel Has Noticed Big Trump Change Since He Got Back in White House

Jimmy Kimmel has noticed a big change with President Donald Trump since he got back into the White House. The former The Apprentice host – who is famous for saying “You’re fired!” – doesn’t seem so trigger happy when it comes to firing people anymore.

Kimmel discussed that very point while addressing the scandal over the government group chat mishap that saw a reporter added to top-secret military plans.

At the top of Tuesday’s (March 25) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host joked, “Quick question for the audience – did anyone else get a group chat invite from the National Security Adviser today? Just me?”

“I know we shouldn’t enjoy the fact that we have a confederacy of dunces running this country. But I’ll be honest. I can’t help it. I’m enjoying it right now,” he continued, adding, “This week, in the race between dumb and evil, dumb’s in the lead. Dumb has a big lead.”

Kimmel was referencing the recent controversy surrounding Trump National Security Advisor Michael Waltz unintentionally adding The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal group chat that included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other high-ranking officials. None of them appeared to notice Goldberg was in the chat as they discussed plans to bomb Yemen.

“And just to add another ‘also’ to the mix, one of the people on the chain was in Russia at the time of the texts,” Kimmel noted. “Not that they would ever try to look at those.”

He added, “One would think that the administration would say, ‘Hey, oops, we screwed up,’ and hold the people accountable. Oh, that’s where you would be very wrong. Instead, they are denying, denying, denying.”

Kimmel pointed out how Hegseth put the blame on Goldberg, which the comedian described as “Getting drunk, driving your car into a lamppost, and blaming the lamppost.”

The host then threw to a clip of Hegseth on an old episode of Fox & Friends where he blasted Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server when she was Secretary of State, claiming she should be thrown in jail because those non-official communication services could be targeted and hacked.

“Very well said,” Kimmel responded. “Case closed.”

“In any other world, these people would be fired or worse for something like this. Instead, they keep saying, ‘oh this information wasn’t even classified,’ as if they wanted people to know about it,” he stated, pointing out how even the President himself has downplayed the matter.

“What happened to this guy? He used to fire people on a daily basis. He fired Meat Loaf for less than this,” Kimmel joked, referring to Trump’s time as host of The Apprentice. “Firing used to be his favorite thing. It’s kind of sad. He’s like an old dog who doesn’t chase the ball anymore.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.