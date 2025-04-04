‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: Who Is Scott?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is making way for the addition of a divisive figure as Christopher Gorham joins the mix for the two-part finale as Scott.

According to TV Line, the Covert Affairs star has been cast in the role, which will complicate Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) lives. The two-part finale event will play out across the May 15 installments titled “Guilt Boots” and “Big Decisions.”

As previously reported, the first half hour will see Georgie panic when he learns that Jim (Will Sasso) is considering selling the tire shop to his rival, while Mandy’s forced to confront a long-running lie. As for the second half, fans will see tensions rise when Georgie learns the truth about Mandy’s boss as he does the best he can to buy the tire store before Jim sells it.

So, who is Scott, and how does he factor into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage? According to Gorham’s casting announcement, Scott is Mandy’s new boss, and he also has a complicated romantic history with her. In other words, he seems to be an ex. But how will Georgie deal with that fact? Only time will tell.

Gorham teased his role in the series, sharing a photo from set on Instagram with the caption, “I can’t say much, yet, but I CAN say that the @georgieandmandycbs family they’ve created on Stage 25 is as welcoming, warm-hearted, and hilarious as any I’ve had a chance to visit. If you haven’t been watching, start. You’ll be glad you did.”

In addition to being known for playing Auggie Anderson in Covert Affairs, Gorham has featured in shows such as The Lincoln Lawyer, Insatiable, Ugly Betty, and 2 Broke Girls. Stay tuned to learn more about Scott when Gorham makes his debut on Young Sheldon‘s spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and let us know what you think of the teased finale storyline in the comments section below.

