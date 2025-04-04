Ex-DEA agent Alex Walker’s (Christian Kane) days working alongside the police in the Philippines are over. TV Insider has confirmed that Almost Paradise ended when Freevee did. But there may be hope.

“We’re looking for a new home,” executive producer Dean Devlin tells us. “I’ve never had a show that was this successful and yet couldn’t stay at the same place more than one season.” He’s referring to the fact that the first season aired on WGN America in 2020, before it was picked up for its second by IMDb TV, which became Amazon Freevee, in February 2022. The 10-episode second season dropped on the streaming service in July 2023.

“But it might be my most beloved show,” Devlin says. “It’s really interesting. And the people who love it, they’re not from any one demographic group. I mean, I’ve had professors at Ivy League schools writing me about the show, and I’ve got guys who work on the loading dock writing me about the show. It appeals to kind of everyone. So as you can tell from Leverage: Redemption, I don’t give up. So at some point, Almost Paradise will be back. I just don’t know when.” (Leverage: Redemption is the sequel to Leverage, which aired five seasons on TNT, from 2008 to 2012. Redemption‘s Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on April 17, after the first two were released on Freevee.)

Season 2 ended with Alex and Kai (Samantha Richelle) almost leaving the island behind — he considered going to his ranch in Texas, she had a job offer in Manila — before deciding to stay. He told her he has a reason to stay … only for Ernesto (Art Acuña) to interrupt for a toast. It seemed like Alex and Kai were set up for a slow burn.

“I don’t know where that’s going to go. I really, honestly don’t,” Kane told us at the time. “I wish I could tell you, but that’s something that was built and it was built in at the end, and I really liked the fact that we didn’t build it in the first part.”

The second season of Almost Paradise also “stole from Leverage,” as he put it, with a casino heist during which Kane got to say something he never does as hitter Eliot Spencer.

“Alex said, ‘Let’s go steal a casino.’ Eliot Spencer has never said, ‘Let’s go steal’ anything. It’s always been Nate [Timothy Hutton], it’s always been Noah [Wyle, who plays Harry], it’s always been Parker [Beth Riesgraf]. I don’t even think it’s been Aldis [Hodge, who plays Hardison]. But it’s always been Gina [Bellman, who plays Sophie]. Anybody else on the Leverage crew said it, but Eliot Spencer has never. That’s not his job, that’s not his forte, that’s not what he does,” he shared.

“So to see Alex Walker or, I gotta be honest, to see Christian Kane use that line … And the director, God bless her, she wasn’t really familiar with that part of Leverage, so I walk out the door, [and] she was like, ‘Please don’t walk out.’ And I go, ‘I have to walk out.’ She’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I go, ‘It’s Leverage. I have to leave. Once I say that, nobody sticks around. We all leave,’” he continued.

