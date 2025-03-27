Jimmy Kimmel Suggests Career Change for ‘Not Bright’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jimmy Kimmel shared some advice for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday night’s (March 26) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, suggesting her personality would be better suited to pro-wrestling.

During his opening monologue, the late-night host showed a clip from Greene freaking out about drag queens during a recent Congressional hearing. In the video, Greene played a clip of drag queen Lil Hot Mess singing a children’s song, which she claimed was part of a PBS show.

The song was an updated version of “The Wheels On The Bus,” with lyrics changed to, “The hips on the drag queen so swish, swish, swish,” and, “The shoulders on the drag queen go shimmy, shimmy, shimmy.”

Greene read out the lyrics, calling them “repulsive.”

“Someone please make a song out of that,” Kimmel said, quipping, “Wait, which one was the drag queen? I’m confused.”

According to Paula Kerger, the chief executive of PBS who testified on Wednesday, the drag queen “was not actually on any of our kids’ shows,” and instead was part of a project from the WNET Group, the parent company of New York’s public television stations, in conjunction with the New York City Department of Education.

Kimmel continued to mock Greene, saying, “This is not a bright person. The fact that these people are representing the United States… this is how Marj reacted to a question from a British reporter from Sky News.”

The comedian then threw to a clip where Sky News reporter Martha Kelner attempted to ask Greene for her thoughts on the recent Signal group chat fiasco, which saw The Atlantic‘s editor-in-chief unintentionally added to the highly classified text exchange.

Greene shut down Kelner, telling her, “What country are you from? We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country.”

“We have a major migrant problem…you should care about your own borders,” she continued. “I don’t care about your fake news.”

Greene then turned to another reporter, saying, “This is an American journalist, thank you.”

The American reporter responded, “I’m an American, and I’d like to hear your answer to what she’s asking.”

Kimmel suggested it’s time for a career change for Greene, joking, “That woman should not be in Congress. You know what she should be? She should be a wrestler. She should be jumping off the turnbuckle onto someone’s head.”

You can watch Kimmel's full opening monologue in the video above