The View‘s cohosts got right to the business of blasting what was said at Donald Trump’s New York City rally on Monday’s (October 28), with Sunny Hostin taking the lead to speak directly against Tony Hinchcliffe’s opening “joke” that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage.”

“This Puerto Rican has something to say about the island that I love, where my family is from. ‘Puerto Rico is trash.’ We are Americans, Donald Trump, American. We voluntarily serve disproportionately high in the military while you have bone spurs, and we vote,” she said to start before citing the number of Puerto Ricans living in swing states.

“By the way, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, and Marc Anthony have over 345 million followers on Instagram. I think you only have 26 million, since you care so much about size,” Hostin continued. “And we don’t like what was said about Puerto Rico, and we know how to take the trash out Donald Trump, trash that has been collecting since 2016, and that’s you Donald Trump. And, finally, my fellow Puerto Ricans trash collection day is November 5, 2024.”

Ana Navarro then took the proverbial microphone and noted, “He didn’t just make jokes about Puerto Ricans… He made jokes about Black [people with] the whole trope about watermelons, he made jokes, a vile joke about Latinos that we can’t even put on daytime TV. So today, we are all in this together.”

“I’m going to say this particularly to my Latino community,” she continued. “If Trump asking for the death penalty for five young men of color, Black and Latino, the exonerated five wasn’t enough for you; if Trump getting investigated for refusing to rent to Black people wasn’t enough for you; if Trump promoting a racist trope against the first Black president with a birth rate; if Trump calling Mexicans rapists and criminals and bad hombres wasn’t enough for you; if Trump calling us vermin invaders, people who poison the blood of this country, wasn’t enough for you; if Trump throwing paper towels at people in need after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico wasn’t enough for you; if Trump saying immigrants have made this country into the trash can of the world wasn’t enough for you, then maybe, just maybe, this comedian, hand-picked, chosen, vetted by the Trump campaign because he reflects what Trump has said his entire lifetime, maybe that will be enough for you.

“And on November 5, I want you to vote for your heritage and your traditions and your identity, I want you to vote with dignity and self-respect Latino community.” She then went on to address Spanish-speaking audience members reminding them of when voting day is happening.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said that everything that happened at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally was essentially “one giant in-kind contribution to the Kamala Harris campaign,” and added, “I believe Donald Trump is actually detached from the American spirit and from patriotism.”

For Sara Haines, the entire rally “felt like he kind of October surprised himself” and slammed those Republicans who demand Democrats tone down their rhetoric while their party stars are saying things like Kamala Harris is “the devil,” “the antichrist,” and has a “pimp handler.”

Whoopi Goldberg also had a very spirited reaction during the episode — only hers was about what Trump and Joe Rogan said during his podcast appearance on Friday, and she brought some video receipts.

While highlighting clips of the discussion, Goldberg warned audiences there’d be “fake news coming up” and that she’d be fact-checking it live, including Rogan’s comment that Goldberg gave Trump a warm and fuzzy reception when he joined the show in 2011. To that, Goldberg rolled the tape of Trump’s introduction and welcome and what Goldberg directly said to him, including her telling Trump that his birtherism movement against Barack Obama was “the biggest pile of dog mess.”

“Look, this show has allowed all kinds of people to come on, people we agree with, people we don’t agree with,” Goldberg continued in real-time. “I’ve not been a fan of this man’s. I don’t like how he talks to us. I don’t like how he talks to the nation.” She went on to respond to complaints that she’s somehow “woke” with her takes on the former POTUS, but argued, “We have never been asleep! No one’s ever let us sleep because we have to keep… reminding people that women don’t want to be spoken down to, gay folks don’t want to be spoken down to, straight folks don’t want to be spoken down to. They don’t want to be made fun of… What we heard at that rally should be enough to shake folks awake because he’s talking about you.”

