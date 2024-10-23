A player on The Price Is Right has wowed fans by winning what even Drew Carey dubbed a particularly “hard” game, but he nearly fumbled the bag quite literally.

In a clip shared on the game show’s Instagram account on Tuesday (October 22), contestant Paris was tasked with the Time is Money game, which has been dubbed “almost impossible” to win. In the game a player is shown five grocery items, and then given just ten seconds to place each of the items on one of the three shelves based on their prices.

With $20,000 up for grabs, Paris did not place the grocery items in the right spots. Given the game is “so hard,” Carey explained, the host gave Paris a redemption opportunity; he had 40 seconds to rearrange the items correctly with the prize pot decreasing every second.

As the longer timer began, Paris did not rearrange the items correctly the first time or the second time. With each new guess, he had to fly over to a buzzer on side-stage to lock in the guess. Suddenly, with the prize pot whittling away, a bag of frozen peas that he placed in the middle spot fell onto the stage floor. Not noticing the snafu, Paris locked in one more guess.

It was revealed to be correct, and Carey rewarded him with an impressive $8,000. “Nice job!” Carey exclaimed as Paris pumped his fists in glory.

Fans came on down to the comments section, some celebrating the win and others sharing they had feared that because an item had fallen off, the correct guess wouldn’t count.

“Saw the middle bag drop this morning and I was like is that going to count?” one fan posted.

“Yup same here but glad they did,” replied another.

“This game is virtually impossible to win. I think I have seen one or two people EVER win,” wrote a third.

“He did really good, first time in a LONG time someone won on that game,” wrote a fourth.

“He had me worried for a minute So glad he got a nice prize amount!” echoed a fifth.

Other fans have long taken issue with this particular game because the rules of it recently changed. In 2015, the 20-second timer was decreased to 10 seconds, making an already difficult task even harder.

As one more commenter wrote: “I hate this game, just saying.”

After a brief summer hiatus, The Price Is Right returned with new episodes last month. Season 53 premiered on September 23 on CBS, and the longest-running game show in America is set to air its 10,000th episode in February 2025.