When Does ‘The Price Is Right’ Return With New Episodes?

The Price Is Right may not be calling anyone to “come on down” for a little while as the show’s most recent season aired its last episode on July 4th, 2024, but fret not because the fan-favorite game show will return. The only question is when?

The Drew Carey-hosted series is TV’s longest-running game show and will continue to entertain with reruns in the interim until new episodes resume at a yet-to-be-determined date sometime this fall.

As we await more official confirmation surrounding an exact premiere date, fans wishing to attend live tapings of the game show, which is shot out of Bob Barker Studio 33 in Los Angeles, can sign up through On Camera Audiences, which offers a little hint as to when filming is taking place. According to On Camera Audiences, additional filming for the next season continues in October.

In recent years, The Price Is Right has returned with new seasons around the last two weeks of September with 2020 being the anomaly as the game show premiered its 49th season in November, but considering pandemic-related obstacles, the delayed start makes sense. Whether this upcoming 53rd season will arrive at the end of September will remain to be seen as we await official details, but we’ll be among the first to let you know once we do.

In the meantime, there are plenty of other games to enjoy, particularly on the CBS track with Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, which is hosted by Carey’s former Whose Line Is It Anyway? costar, Wayne Brady. The show returns with all-new original episodes beginning Wednesday, August 7th at 8pm ET/PT. While it may not be The Price Is Right, you won’t want to miss the fun.

Stay tuned for updates on The Price Is Right‘s return with new episodes when we learn more about the official premiere date in the weeks ahead.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11am ET/10am PT, CBS