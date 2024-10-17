A contestant on The Price Is Right may have played himself in a recent segment gone south, but a side comment from Drew Carey seemingly doomed him from the start.

In the October 7 episode of The Price Is Right At Night, Michael was brought on stage for the Spelling Bee game, where a contestant tries to spell the word “CAR” using honeycomb-shaped cards to win a car. Side-stage was a brand spanking new Porche valued at $70,000.

Carey showed the five mystery cards on the board, joking “You might have five C’s up there who knows,” which would entail him going home empty-handed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Prefacing that “Each card is worth $3000,” Carey added: “I’ll give you $15,000 to stop and sit down.”

Faced with the decision to go for the car prize or take a guaranteed $15,000, Michael decided to “roll the dice” and play the game. One by one, each letter turned out to be a “C,” diminishing his returns each time by $3000. Despite the option to leave after each reveal, he forged forward until the fourth “C.”

“You know what Drew, I don’t like the luck that I’ve had so far,” Michael said. “I don’t either,” Carey joked, and the player chose to walk away with $3000.

Carey revealed the last card was a fifth “C” in a row, which not only was statistically unlikely but also exactly what he joked would happen at the top. “Get those out of here bro,” the player concluded.

The game show shared the clip on Instagram on Wednesday (October 17), writing over it: “Is Drew Carey an accidental jinx!?” Fans came on down to the comments section, roasting Michael for not walking away to begin with, and expressing shock that Carey accidentally cursed him.

“Until I just watched this reel, I did not realize Drew said that! how ironic is that!?” one user wrote.

“My man got all the C’s!” wrote another.

“Time for Spelling Bee to be RETIRED. It’s been going downhill for the last 15 years in the Drew Carey era,” argued a third.

“Should’ve took the $15000,” wrote a fourth.

“I would’ve taken $15K in a heartbeat!” wrote a fifth, admitting, “Staring at the Porsche on stage is a game changer. Tough call when you are in the moment.”

“I mean if you’re easily impressed by brand names then sure…” another argued back.

“Bruh take the money lol” one last fan surmised.

After a brief summer hiatus, The Price Is Right returned with new episodes last month. Season 53 premiered on September 23 on CBS, and the longest-running game show in America is set to air its 10,000th episode in February 2025.