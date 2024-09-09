It’s almost time to “come on down” to The Price Is Right Season 53 as CBS unveiled the premiere date and photos for the game show’s latest run.

Season 53 of The Price Is Right will premiere on Monday, September 23 at 11 am ET/10 am PT on the network, kicking off a run of all-new episodes on weekdays. In addition to ringing in a new season, The Price Is Right is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone with the 10,000th episode of the beloved game show slated to air in February 2025.

Along with unveiling the premiere date, CBS has released several photos from the premiere teasing a competitor named Diego, who is so overcome with excitement that he’s caught on camera leaping in the air. And that’s just a small taste of the fun The Price Is Right has in store.

Other elements fans can look forward to in Season 53 are specially-themed episodes such as a Halloween installment with special guests, a Veteran’s Day episode, as well as Thanksgiving, “Galentine’s Day,” and a “redemption episode” that will include returning competitors that will compete again for a chance to win big. Additionally, Season 53 will see model James O’Halloran celebrate his 10th anniversary with the show in December.

Back alongside host Drew Carey for the game show fun are announcer George Gray and models O’Halloran, Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, Devin Goda, and Alexis Gaube.

Scroll down for a closer look at The Price Is Right Season 53 premiere fun, and don’t miss the episode when it debuts on September 23.

The Price Is Right, Season 53 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 11 am ET/10 am PT, CBS