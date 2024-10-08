‘Good Bones’ Star Karen E. Laine Selling TV Home for Massive Profit

HGTV Good Bones star Karen E. Laine is looking to cash in on her newly renovated beach cottage. The property was recently seen on Good Bones: New Beginnings. Fans were able to watch the transformation of the Wilmington, North Carolina home in real time through Laine’s social media posts. Fast forward a year later, and the finished product is listed on the real estate site Zillow.

After acquiring the cottage in February 2023 for $70,000, it was given a full-on makeover with the price set at $500,000. The listing states the property had been completely rebuilt starting with the foundation and it’s “essentially new construction on a small quiet street.” The second-story loft is suggested to be a prime spot for an artist or home business. It has been up for a seller for a little more than a week.

Given the personalization of the design, all signs pointed to this being Laine’s own personal beach oasis away from the Indianapolis cold. No word on why the change of heart. The 61-year-old has been making a number of major life changes. Laine divorced her fourth husband Roger Rominger in 2023 after eight years of marriage. On the professional front, she retired from the renovation business she shared with her daughter and Good Bones’s second Mina Starsiak Hawk in 2019.

Laine reflected on her retirement from Two Chicks and a Hammer in the spinoff. For her, it wasn’t about a paycheck anymore. Adding, “I can do anything I want.” Starsiak shuttered the business’ headquarters last year, aiming to use the money to help with renovation costs at her lakehouse.

Laine remained active on TV screens while working on Good Bones and on projects like her Wilmington fixer-upper that was chronicled in the limited series in August. Then there was the drama that unfolded between Laine and Starsiak, who was extremely outspoken about their issues. Their show ran for eight seasons, ending on bad terms with a family feud and a fracture still not repaired. Don’t look for more Good Bones any time soon as Starsiak opened up on her Mina AF podcast about how much she struggled toward the end. Adding, “I think that’s very hard for people to understand — how much I was in, like, a really bad place.”