HGTV’s ‘Good Bones’ Ending After Season 8

That’s a wrap for hosts Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine on Good Bones, as it’s been announced HGTV‘s home renovation series will end with its upcoming eighth season.

Hawk, who stars in the series alongside her mother, Laine, revealed the news to fans on an episode of her podcast, Mina AF, as reported by People. “Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is official, that’s a wrap, folks.”

She continued, “It’s the end of an era. I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.

“Something I’m super, super proud of, and really grateful to the network for, is making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am, who the boys are, what we’re doing, and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that.”

Two Chicks and a Hammer, the home renovation business Hawk and her mother started in 2007, served as a basis for the show. The duo procures properties in their hometown of Indianapolis and transforms them into stunning remodels.

Hawk went on to explain previous renovation shows on the network had more of a “host mentality,” giving kudos to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ long-running 2013 HGTV hit Fixer Upper, which served as a precursor to Good Bones.

“I think really Fixer Upper kind of led the charge on ‘This is real people who have a real company or are trying to do a real thing,’ and that’s what my mom and I were doing when the show started,” she said.

Hawk opened up about the production team and how they’ve become a family.

“We’ve all seen each other grow up for the last decade,” while touching on her family with her husband Steven and their two children.

“They’ve seen me get engaged, get married, be a foster parent to my niece, have Jack, go through IVF, have Charlie, and then all just the regular daily struggles,” she said. “And I think y’all would agree, but you’re hardest and maybe meanest to the people closest to you because it’s safe, so we’ve kind of become family for each other and kind of done that.”

Good Bones, Season 8 Premiere, August 15, HGTV