‘Silo’ Trailer: Rebellion Brews & Steve Zahn’s Creepy New Character Revealed (VIDEO)

Rebellion brews underground in the chilling trailer for Silo Season 2. The dystopian drama will return to Apple TV+ this November, bringing with it a new character played by Steve Zahn that makes an eery entrance at the end of the trailer.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The series is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels and is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner. Ferguson executive produces in addition to starring alongside Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, and more.

Here’s everything we know so far about Silo Season 2.

When does Silo Season 2 come out?

Silo returns on Friday, November 15 and will premiere with one episode. Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, with one episode coming out weekly through Friday, January 17, 2025.

The series originally premiered in May 2023, with its Season 1 finale coming out in June of that year.

Is there a Silo Season 2 trailer?

The Silo trailer shows Ferguson’s Juliette being memorialized by Robbins’ Bernard Holland, a leader of the underground community. He tells the crowd that Juliette bravely ventured out into the world above seeking answers about their mysterious origins and died a heroic death while doing so. But he’s accused of lying, causing a major disruption in their world and triggering a rebellion. Zahn appears in the final moments, threatening to kill Juliette if she tries to open a door holding him back. See the tense trailer above.

Who’s in the Silo Season 2 cast?

Zahn is the newcomer this season. Returning stars are Ferguson, Robbins, Common, Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

See first-look photos from Silo Season 2 below.

Silo, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 15, Apple TV+