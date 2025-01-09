What Book Will ‘Silo’ Season 3 Be Based On? Everything We Know About Show’s Future

Did you check out Silo during Apple TV+‘s free weekend (January 4-5)? If not, and if you love sci-fi, this book adaptation starring Dune‘s Rebecca Ferguson is one to put on your watch list.

The series is currently airing its second season, with new episodes dropping Fridays on Apple TV+. With the Season 2 finale coming out soon and a renewal for Seasons 3 and 4 already green-lit, let’s look at what’s to come.

What is Silo about?

Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, Silo is the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will. Season 2 saw Juliette venturing out into the dangerous unknown, and the leaders of the silo community are lying to the people saying that she died on this mission. There are skeptics in the underground who don’t trust what they’re being told by those in charge.

When does the Silo finale come out?

Silo Season 2 comes to a close on Friday, January 17. It will be the season’s 10th episode. The penultimate episode of the season comes out on Friday, January 10 and is going to have some major developments. In it, Billings’ (Chinaza Uche) faith is shaken, Lukas (Avi Nash) heads to the down deep. Knox (Shane McRae) identifies a traitor, and Juliette uncovers the truth about Solo’s (Steve Zahn, a newcomer this season) past.

Is Silo renewed or canceled?

Apple TV+ renewed Silo for Seasons 3 and 4 on December 16. Season 4 will be the final season. The show’s creators (which includes Ferguson as an executive producer) have said that they’re not interested in extending the show’s plot beyond what happens in Howey’s trilogy. The plot of the three books will be stretched across the four total seasons.

Showrunner Graham Yost told GamesRadar+ that “the books are a trilogy. This is not Outlander. This is not a long science fiction series. It’s a trilogy. We’re not going to extend it beyond that.” Upon its renewal, Yost said he looks forward to creating Silo‘s “incredibly satisfying conclusion.”

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” Yost said in a statement on December 16. “With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

What will happen in Silo Season 3? What book is it based on?

The three books in Howey’s trilogy are titled Wool, Shift, and Dust (in that order). Seasons 1 and 2 cover the plot of Wool, and Seasons 3 and 4 will adapt Shift and Dust. Howey serves as an executive producer on the show. Wool first came out in 2011, followed by Shift in January 2013 and Dust quickly after in August 2013.

When does Silo Season 3 come out?

It’s too early to have an exact release date, but expect at least a year before Season 3 debuts. Season 1 came out in May 2023, followed by a November 2024 release for Season 2. Ferguson said she believes they’ll be filming the last two seasons back to back, however, so there could be a shorter wait between those.

Prior to the show’s renewal, Ferguson told Collider, “I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that’s the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don’t think it’s a secret. The books are the books. It’s three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons,” she said, adding, “So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we’re absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we’ve done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we’re now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end.”

Who’s in the Silo cast?

In addition to Ferguson, Uche, Nash, and Zahn, the Apple TV+ series also stars David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Alexandria Riley, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest updates.

Silo, Fridays, Apple TV+