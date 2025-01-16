‘Silo’ Finale Sneak Peek: Rebels Prepare to Blow up Silo 18’s Generator (VIDEO)

The flames of rebellion are blazing in the Silo Season 2 finale, and the rebels of Silo 18 are ready to make their move against the powers that be in the TV Insider exclusive sneak peek of the episode. In the clip above, the rebel forces lay out their plan to blow up Silo 18’s generator, their only leverage in their fight against those Up Top. Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) better get back soon.

Premiering Friday, January 17, the Silo finale is titled “Into the Fire” and its episode description is simple: “The rebels make their move — and so does Juliette.” The penultimate episode saw Juliette, Silo 18’s former sheriff, ready to return to her people after her adventure outside of their domain where she discovered what remains of Silo 17. The enigmatic Solo (Steve Zahn) revealed his traumatic backstory and how he ended up alone in Episode 9, but the finale may reveal that he has more secrets.

Juliette is trying to make it back to Silo 18 in time in the finale. Meanwhile, the rebels are taking matters into their own hands to wrest control of the underground community from Mayor Bernard Hollins (Tim Robbins).

“Resources are running out. It’s only a matter of time before they take back the farm, so it’s kind of now or never,” Knox (Shane McRae) warns. “I wouldn’t have said this when we started, but now they need to know that we are willing to risk everything.” By “everything,” they mean “the only thing we have for leverage,” Shirley (Remmie Milner) solemnly says: the generator.

Knox explains that the plan is to “storm the barricade” not necessarily to “win at the barricade,” but rather to “hold off the raiders for at least three hours.” That’s the time it takes to “rig the generator to explode.”

Don’t miss the battle to come in the Silo Season 2 finale. Apple TV+ tends to release its episodes the night before their scheduled release dates, so Episode 10 finale could be available as soon as tonight (January 16) at 9/8c on the streamer. Silo has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, and Season 4 will be its last. Get all the details on the show’s future here.

Silo, Season 2 Finale, Friday, January 17, Apple TV+