‘American Pickers’ Plans Marathon in Honor of Late Frank Fritz — See Schedule

History Channel will dedicate another American Pickers marathon to star Frank Fritz, who died on September 30 at the age of 60. The marathon will take place on Wednesday (October 9) leading up to the premiere of American Pickers Season 26 that same day.

This will be History Channel’s second day of programming dedicated to Fritz since his passing. The first was on October 2. The October 9 marathon will be from 11 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET. Then a collection of Fritz-centric “best of” episodes will air from 6 to 9 p.m. ET. This all leads up to the Season 26 premiere at 9/8c. There will also be “In Memoriam” title cards for Fritz at the top of select episodes. See a full schedule of the episodes here in the “Upcoming Airings” section.

Fritz died on September 30 over two years after having a stroke. He died of complications from the stroke and was in hospice care at the time of his death, Fox News reported on October 2. His manager, Bill Stankey, also confirmed that Fritz was living with Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disorder.

“We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of the History Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024,” The History Channel and Cineflex Productions said in a shared statement, per Fox News. “Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade. We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

Fritz and costar Mike Wolfe got famous through American Pickers, which tracks the antique and collectible hunters as they roam the US in search of rare artifacts and national treasures that they can buy from the collectors and sell in their antiques shops. It first premiered in 2010. Wolfe announced Fritz’s death on social media on October 1 (see post below).

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” Wolfe wrote. “I’ve know Frank for [sic] more then half my life [sic] and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself,” Wolfe continued. “Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.”

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic,” Wolfe continued. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your [sic] in a better place.”

American Pickers, Season 26 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 9/8c, History Channel