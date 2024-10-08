Port Charles star Nicholas Pryor has died at the age of 89. The actor was known for playing Tom Cruise‘s dad in Risky Business, a memorable passenger on Airplane!, and more roles in addition to his years on the General Hospital spinoff as Victor Collins.

Pryor’s Port Charles costar, GH‘s Jon Lindstrom, announced his death on October 8 on Instagram, saying that Pryor died “surrounded by loving family” on Monday, October 7. A cause of death was not shared. Lindstrom plays Kevin Collins in General Hospital and reprised the role in Port Charles. Pryor played his father.

“It is my solemn task to announce the passing of the great Nicholas Pryor. Nick was an Actor’s actor, and an exceptional friend. He passed on October 7, 2024, surrounded by loving family,” Lindstrom wrote in his Instagram tribute, which features a black-and-white headshot of Pryor.

The caption continues: “Nick may be best known for his role as the father of #TomCruise in #RiskyBusiness, or as the same to #RobertDowneyJr in #LessThanZero. He shared the screen with the likes of #JackNicholson #KurtRussell #EwanMcGregor Too many to name really. He starred on #Broadway and delivered terrific work in Film and TV for over 60 years. But to me, he was my friend. One of the best I’ve ever had. He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father-figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on #GH and #PortCharles. And he was one of the funniest people you could hope to spend time with over a bottle of good wine and a great meal. I will miss him terribly, as will his beautiful wife Christina, his daughter Stacey, and his two grandchildren, Gus and Avril. R.I.P.”

Pryor played the quirky professor Victor Collins on Port Charles from 1997 until the spinoff ended in 2003, appearing in 347 episodes total. The General Hospital spinoff also starred Pat Crowley, who played Victor’s wife, Mary Scanlon.

Pryor also had a recurring role in Beverly Hills 90210 as Chancellor Milton Arnold and played Gene Bennett in Party of Five. Most recently, he played Oeznik in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the morgue doctor in Halloween Kills.