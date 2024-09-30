Has Drake Hogestyn’s Final ‘Days of Our Lives’ Episode Aired Yet?

Meaghan Darwish
Drake Hogestyn on 'Days of Our Lives'
Peacock

Following the announcement of Days of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn‘s death, fans may be wondering whether the actor will appear posthumously as the soap’s episodes film far ahead of time.

Hogestyn died on September 28, and his final episode of the daytime hit had already aired prior to his demise. Per a rep for the soap, the last installment “in which Drake appears did air on September 9, 2024.”

Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall for 'Days of Our Lives'

DAYS OF OUR LIVES, from left: Drake Hogestyn, Deidre Hall, (Season 45, 2011). photo: Mitchell Haaseth / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

In the episode, Hogestyn’s character, John Black, spends his time sitting on the couch in his penthouse as he shares some touching scenes with his grandson, Tate (Leo Howard), and a last moment with his son Brady (Eric Martsolf). While that episode focused on family time with the three generations of men, Hogestyn shared his final scenes with costar Deidre Hall, who plays his leading lady, Marlena, in the September 5th episode.

At this time, it’s uncertain how the show will proceed in Hogestyn’s absence and what this means for the character of John Black, but stay tuned for any potential updates regarding the topic once they’re revealed.

Hogestyn’s death was announced on September 28th. “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” his family shared in a statement posted by the Days of Our Lives social media page. “He was thrown the curveball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him, and we will miss him all the Days of Our Lives,” they added.

Stay tuned for updates about any potential tributes to Hogestyn following the star’s death.

Days of our Lives - Peacock

Days of our Lives where to stream

Days of our Lives

Drake Hogestyn

