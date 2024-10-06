The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital fans aren’t the only ones who can’t believe Kelly Monaco‘s exit from the ABC soap (they’ve been campaigning to have the decision reversed). The actress shares the sentiment.

In August, the upcoming departure of Monaco, who has played Sam McCall for 21 years, was first announced to the shock of fans. And now, on October 6, Monaco started to break her silence on the exit. “Last scene with the Davis girls,” she wrote in the caption of a photo from the show’s set. “Still doesn’t make any sense to me.” See the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Monaco (@kelly_m23)

Monaco has played Sam on General Hospital since 2003. Sam is mob boss Julian Jerome (William deVry) and attorney Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) daughter. Monaco filmed her final episode on September 27, her mother, Carmina Monaco revealed on Instagram, writing in part, “On this final day, just four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003, Kelly will close the door of her dressing room for the last time.”

The above post isn’t the first time Monaco has written something since her exit was announced though the one prior to it was deleted. Her previous post was in response to comments that she didn’t have a “primary role” and was fired for not taking a pay cut. “‘No primary role’… do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience,” she wrote. “Call it what you will… retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.” A “proper statement,” should she still choose to give one (given this was deleted), is presumably still coming.

When Monaco’s exit was first announced, it was reported that Sam will be killed off and the star was “blindsided.” We’ll have to wait to see exactly how Sam dies.

Monaco’s soap career has also included a role on Port Charles; she’s been nominated for Daytime Emmys for both that and General Hospital in 2003 and 2006 respectively. During her run on General Hospital, she has also appeared in episodes of Marie and Baby Daddy and TV movies Football Wives and Edge of the Garden.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC