The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Kelly Monaco fans are making themselves heard as they amp up their campaign to save the General Hospital star’s job.

Soap Opera Network first reported the news on August 26, noting how Monaco was reportedly “blindsided” by the decision to write her out of the show. Monaco has played Sam McCall on the long-running soap opera since 2003, having filmed more than 2,200 episodes.

After the news broke, fans immediately launched a campaign to save Monaco’s job. One fan set up a Change.org petition titled “Retain Kelly Monaco in the Cast of General Hospital,” which currently has over 13,000 signatures.

“Many fans of General Hospital have grown up watching this iconic show. Sam McCall, masterfully portrayed by Kelly Monaco for over 2 decades, has woven herself into the fabric of our daily lives, becoming a beloved figure on screen,” the petition reads.

2 WEEKS after Kelly Monaco was BLINDSIDED by her abrupt firing from #GH the fans #UnitedforKelly with over 12K signatures on a Petition and a PHOENIX on wheels in front of Prospect Studios! Rehire Kelly Monaco on @GeneralHospital and save Sam McCall! #IStandwithKelly… pic.twitter.com/Ri7kWQfEUl — I STAND WITH KELLY (@IStandWithKelly) September 9, 2024

Now, fans have taken their #IStandWithKelly campaign directly to the show’s studios. On Monday, September 9, as the General Hospital crew resumed production after a short hiatus, Monaco’s fans sent a billboard truck to ABC’s Prospect Park studios.

The truck featured screens demanding the show’s executives “Rehire Kelly Monaco on General Hospital and save Sam McCall!” It also included a QR code and social media icons showing where fans can find and support the #IStandWithKelly campaign.

According to MichaelFairmanTV, the truck was not only parked out front of Prospect Park but also driven around the famous studio property.

On Tuesday, September 10, the official I Stand With Kelly X account revealed the truck was leaving the Prospect Park studios and heading across town to the Disney studios.

“The Phoenix on Wheels has departed Prospect Studios and is on route to the House of Mouse! ‍Starting at ABC/Disney Studios, the fans remain #UnitedforKelly as the Phoenix will be flying to the news stations and a little Grove before returning back to #GH!” the tweet read.

DAY TWO: The Phoenix on Wheels has departed Prospect Studios and is on route to the House of Mouse! ‍ Starting at ABC/Disney Studios, the fans remain #UnitedforKelly as the Phoenix will be flying to the news stations and a little Grove before returning back to #GH! … pic.twitter.com/zyLbXKEDLy — I STAND WITH KELLY (@IStandWithKelly) September 10, 2024

While many fans are hoping General Hospital will reverse its decision and bring Monaco back to Port Charles, others are beginning to speculate whether another soap could be in her future.

An article on DailySoapDish.com speculates that Monaco could find a new home on The Young and the Restless. The site suggests she could reignite her on-screen romance with Jason Thompson, her former leading man on General Hospital, who now portrays Billy Abbott on Y&R.

Do you want to see Monaco stay on General Hospital? Let us know in the comments section below.