‘General Hospital’s Most Charming Role: A Timeline of the Actors Who’ve Played Lucky Spencer

Avery Thompson
Jonathan Jackson, Jacob Young, and Greg Vaughn, actors who've played Lucky Spencer on 'General Hospital'
Disney / Christine Bartolucci / Kevin Winter / Getty Images / Scott Humbert / ABC / Everett Collection

General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson has come home! The beloved actor has returned to General Hospital as the one and only Lucky Spencer after nearly a decade.

Jackson originated the role of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura’s (Genie Francis) son in 1993 when he was only 11 years old. Jackson’s Lucky quickly became a fan favorite as viewers watched him grow up on the soap.

But Jackson isn’t the only actor to take on the role of Lucky. Jacob Young and Greg Vaughan have also played the character through the years. In honor of Jackson’s return to the long-running sudser, we’re looking down memory lane at Lucky Spencer through the years.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC

Jonathan Jackson on 'General Hospital' in 1995
Craig Sjodin / ABC / Everett Collection

Jonathan Jackson on General Hospital in 1995

Jackson joined GH in 1993. Just two years later, he won his first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor at 13 years old.

Jonathan Jackson on 'General Hospital' in 1999
Craig Sjodin/ ABC / Everett Collection

Jonathan Jackson on General Hospital in 1999

Lucky became an even more integral part of GH as Jackson got older. However, Jackson left the soap in 1999 to pursue other projects, including the 2002 film Tuck Everlasting.

Jacob Young on 'General Hospital'
Scott Humbert / ABC / Everett Collection

Jacob Young on General Hospital in 2000

After Jackson’s departure, Lucky’s role was recast. Young assumed the role in 2000. He won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2002. A year later, he left the show.

Actor Greg Vaughn arrives at The Soap Opera Digest Awards presented by SOAPnet at the ABC Prospect Studios on April 5, 2003 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Greg Vaughan in 2003

Vaughan took over for Young in 2003. The actor previously played Diego on The Young and the Restless and played Lucky for six years before leaving GH in 2009.

A week after his final appearance, Jackson resumed the role of Lucky.

Jonathan Jackson in a scene that airs the week of September 27th on ABC's 'General Hospital'
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for DATG

Jonathan Jackson on General Hospital in 2010

Jackson left GH for the first time as a teenager and returned as an adult. Lucky experienced plenty of emotional turmoil, including Liz’s affair with Nikolas and his issues with drug use. The character left Port Charles in 2011.

The actor came back to the show for a handful of episodes in 2015 to be a part of Geary’s exit.

Jonathan Jackson on 'General Hospital' in 2024
Disney / Christine Bartolucci

Jonathan Jackson on General Hospital in 2024

Jackson reprised the role of Lucky once again in August 2024 for a “substantial” storyline.

He spoke with TV Insider about his return to Port Charles and revealed his hope to work closely with his onscreen mom.

“I hope I get a chance to work with a lot of people that I’ve never worked with or maybe I worked with in a very small way years ago,” he said. “Working with Genie [Francis] was a big personal incentive to come back, because when I was there in 2010, 2011, Genie wasn’t on the show and I always kind of felt like I missed out on working with her as an adult, so I’m very excited about that, obviously.”

