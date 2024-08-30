Jonathan Jackson has come home! The beloved actor has returned to General Hospital as the one and only Lucky Spencer after nearly a decade.

Jackson originated the role of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura’s (Genie Francis) son in 1993 when he was only 11 years old. Jackson’s Lucky quickly became a fan favorite as viewers watched him grow up on the soap.

But Jackson isn’t the only actor to take on the role of Lucky. Jacob Young and Greg Vaughan have also played the character through the years. In honor of Jackson’s return to the long-running sudser, we’re looking down memory lane at Lucky Spencer through the years.

