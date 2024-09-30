‘General Hospital’: Kelly Monaco’s Mom Shares Update on Actress’ Exit from Soap

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Kelly Monaco‘s time on General Hospital has officially come to an end, as the soap star taped her last episode on Friday, September 27.

The news was revealed by Kelly’s mom, Carmina Monaco, who took to her Instagram page on Friday to thank the fans for all their support. Since it was announced that Monaco was leaving the soap back in August, her fans have been campaigning for the GH producers to change their decision.

“I want to take this moment to reach out to Kelly’s incredible fans and express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering love, loyalty, and support you’ve shown her throughout her time on General Hospital,” Carmina wrote.

“On this final day, just four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003, Kelly will close the door of her dressing room for the last time,” she added.

Monaco has played Sam McCall on the long-running soap opera since 2003, having filmed more than 2,200 episodes. She received two Daytime Emmy nominations for her work on the show.

“This moment is a difficult one, but knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength,” Carmina continued. “You’ve stood by her through every twist and turn, celebrating her achievements and providing comfort in the hard times. Your love and dedication have meant more than words can express, not only to Kelly but to all of us who care so deeply for her.”

She concluded, “Thank you for being there, for believing in her, and for reminding her of the impact she’s made. We will always be grateful for you standing with her through it all.”

In August, fans set up a Change.org petition titled “Retain Kelly Monaco in the Cast of General Hospital,” which now has over 16,000 signatures. Then, earlier this month, her fans took the #IStandWithKelly campaign directly to the show’s studios, driving a billboard truck around ABC’s Prospect Park studios.

Despite the passionate campaign, ABC has not reversed its decision, and Kelly’s final episode is set to air this fall.

Following Carmina’s post, Kelly’s fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions.

“I am shocked they have done this to her. She is such a vital part of the show,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “I have watched GH for over 46 years and no character have I ever gravitated to like Sam. She had me girl fanning her from day 1. My loyalty and viewing ends with kelly_m23 last scene.”

“No more GH for me I stand with Kelly,” said another.

“We will always continue to love and support our girl!! She deserves nothing but the best! And I’m sure she will have that!” another wrote.

Another added, “This is so sad!! I’ve meet Kelly a couple of times and she was so sweet and nice. I can’t believe she won’t be on GH anymore, she will truly be missed but I’m sure she will do wonderful in her next endeavor.”