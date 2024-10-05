Mamie Laverock Reunites With ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Months After Near-Fatal Balcony Fall

For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

When calls the cast! Mamie Laverock recently reunited with her When Calls the Heart costars and commemorated the get-together in a Facebook post this week. The cast reunion marks another step in Laverock’s recovery from a near-fatal balcony fall earlier this year.

“At the end of every rainbow, there is a pot of gold,” Laverock wrote on Facebook, captioning an October 1 post with a photo of herself and other WCTH actors at the Hearties Family Reunion event last month. “Returning to the warm light of the When Calls The Heart reunion. I love you.”

In the photo, Laverock supports herself with a walker as she and Erin Krakow align their fingers to make the shape of a heart. Surrounding them are costars Kevin McGarry, Kavan Smith, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Andrea Brooks, and Chris McNally.

Laverock, who plays Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark Channel hit, suffered a “medical energy” on May 11 and then fell from a hospital balcony two weeks later.

“On May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway, from which she fell five stories,” Laverock’s family told fans via GoFundMe at the time. “She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

Since then, Laverock has been making strides with her recovery, bolstered by the GoFundMe supporters who donated more than $28,000 for her medical care. “Thank you so much,” she told donors in July. “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you.”

In August, Laverock’s family shared a Facebook video of her standing up and walking a few steps. Later that month, another Facebook video revealed that Laverock had been discharged from the hospital. And in a video posted on Thursday, October 3, Mamie thanked her fans for their outreaches. “Thank you guys for these beautiful cards,” she said, holding up a stack of get-well-soon cards. “There are so many, and I love them all so much. Thank you.”

