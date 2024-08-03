‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Mamie Laverock Takes First Steps After Balcony Fall (VIDEO)

For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

Two months after she was seriously injured in a five-story fall, When Calls the Heart actor Mamie Laverock stood up and even walked a few steps on Friday, August 2.

Footage of the milestone hit Laverock’s Facebook page that same day. “Thank you, surgeons, thank you, prayers, thank you, Lord,” the video caption reads. “Mamie has just taken her first steps.”

In the video, Laverock pushes herself off her hospital bed — with the help of two staffers — and steadies herself on a walker. “It does feel really weird. It feels really weird,” she says. “It feels very wobbly.”

Despite the wobbliness, however, Laverock remains standing as her father watches via FaceTime. “Hi, Dad,” she says. “Look, I’m standing with the walker! All by myself!”

Even better, Laverock takes a few steps forward as her family members cheer her on.

In the comments, Facebook users added cheers of their own. “So amazing!” one person wrote. “Keep up the good work! So many fans are cheering for you!”

Laverock, who plays Rosaleen Sullivan on When Calls the Heart, suffered a “medical emergency” on May 11, as her parents wrote on GoFundMe a few days later. And her situation worsened two weeks later, when she fell from a hospital balcony walkway.

“On May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway, from which she fell five stories,” her family said on GoFundMe at the time. “She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

Laverock has been on the mend since, and this July, she thanked those who donated more than $28,000 on GoFundMe, saying that her heart was full and that she had no words to describe her gratitude.