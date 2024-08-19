‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Mamie Laverock Home From Hospital After Balcony Fall — See Video

For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock is finally home from the hospital following her nearly fatal fall off of a five-story balcony earlier this year.

Laverock’s return home was announced on her official Facebook page on Monday, August 19. The celebratory post featured photos from her welcome home party and was captioned, “Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie.” The photos show a cake and rainbow balloon arch and a sign that reads “home sweet home.”

The comments section on the post is flooded with well wishes from Laverock’s supporters. A video also posted on August 19 shows Laverock arriving at her home in an ambulance. She’s sitting in a bed with bandaging around her head, but she’s talking and in good spirits in the video as her loved ones cheer on her arrival.

Laverock is “still very injured,” according to a comment from the Facebook page on the post. “She’s still severely injured but we will take care of her privately,” it reads. “She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far… next chapter. It’s a blessing to have her home.”

The actor, who plays Rosaleen Sullivan in When Calls the Heart, took her first steps following her injuries on August 8, as shown in a video shared on her page. It’s been a long road to recovery for the 19-year-old actor, who reportedly experienced a “medical emergency” on May 11 before falling from a balcony in a hospital two weeks later. Her resulting injuries left her on life support.

“On May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway, from which she fell five stories,” her family said on a GoFundMe page set up after the accident. “She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.” The GoFundMe raised $28,000 before it was closed, prompting a heartfelt thank you from Laverock.

“Thank you so much,” she told donators to the fund. “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you.”