We’re putting a spin on Knock Your Blocks Off — a swoonworthy spin. When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry stopped by TV Insider’s office to play the first-ever Swooon version of Knock Your Blocks Off, and they did not disappoint.

With this romance-centric theme, the costars got to answer various questions about everything from rom-coms to date nights.

The first heart-shaped piece McGarry pulled asked for his favorite rom-com. “Jerry Maguire I think is such a great rom-com. It’s like a guy’s guy’s rom-com,” he says. That’s not Krakow’s choice, but she respects McGarry’s pick.

This couldn’t be a Swooon edition of Knock Your Blocks Off without someone getting asked whether or not Friends’ Ross and Rachel were on a break. “Yeah, they were 100 percent on a break,” McGarry says. “I remember the episode, and they were on a break. I don’t know what the big problem was.”

Krakow gives a nod to When Calls the Heart in her first answer. The most romantic TV line, in her opinion? “Be safe,” she says, referring to Elizabeth’s line to late love Jack (Daniel Lissing). She’s also asked about her favorite TV couple, and her answer is tied to Hope Valley once again: Elizabeth and Nathan!

McGarry also discusses Nathan’s most romantic moments. “Episode 12 [of Season 11] is full of lots of little romantic moments,” McGarry notes. Krakow mentions Episode 11 and then McGarry brings up Elizabeth’s declaration of love. Upon reflection, Elizabeth and Nathan’s “big kiss” is McGarry’s pick for most romantic moment.

The newly married When Calls the Heart star also discusses his date night preference. “For me, I like to go out and try a new restaurant and get out of the house,” he reveals.

Watch the full video above to see Krakow and McGarry play Knock Your Blocks Off: Swooon Edition.

When Calls the Heart, Season 12, TBA, Hallmark Channel