‘The Bachelor’: Is Nick Viall Here for the ‘Right Reasons’? (VIDEO)

Nick Viall’s “journey” to finding true love continues tonight as he and his nine remaining ladies head to the U.S. Virgin Islands (insert joke—and nothing else!—here). On the schedule are an ill-fated group date and a two-on-one outing that apparently doesn’t go as our suitor hopes.

Viall recently sat down with TV Insider on Celebrity Page to discuss his multiple heartbreaks, who catches his eye and why he needs to stock up on Benadryl after this season.

What do you think? Is Nick really here for love? Or has being on The Bachelor become his crutch?

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

