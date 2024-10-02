The International Flavor of Apple TV+, Sophie Turner Is ‘Joan,’ Bela Lugosi Is TCM’s Star of the Month, ‘NOVA’ Explores the Solar System

Apple TV+

Slow Horses

The Emmy-winning British spy dramedy escalates the suspense in Season 4’s penultimate episode when rogue agent River (Jack Lowden) is taken into custody, trying to convince anyone that his grandfather and former spy master David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce) is still very much in danger. Turns out River’s also a target, being stalked by the terrifying Terminator-like assassin Patrice (Tom Wozniczka). David, meanwhile, is being protected by River’s disheveled boss Jackson Lamb (the great Gary Oldman), who finally learns the truth behind the secret program that’s causing all the mayhem throughout London.

Where’s Wanda?

Series Premiere

Lately, Apple TV+ has been adding to its distinguished library with foreign-language winners (La Maison from France, Women in Blue from Mexico). The latest comes from Germany, a madcap dark comedy-mystery about two frantic parents, Dedo and Carlotta Klatt (Axel Stein and Heike Makatsch), who’ll do anything to find their missing daughter Wanda (Lea Drinda) — including setting up surveillance cameras in their neighborhood’s homes with the help of their hearing-impaired son Ole (Leo Simon). The Klatts’ farcical attempts to spy on their neighbors takes a twist when they discover bizarre secrets about people they thought they knew. But are any of them harboring their daughter? The series launches with two episodes.

Also of note: The Spanish-language drama Midnight Family evokes the heyday of ER in a taut episode set in the aftermath of a major earthquake shaking Mexico City, with the paramedic family rushing into danger to rescue people trapped in a collapsed building. Their father, Ramón (Joaquin Cosío), is still in the hospital, and despite warnings not to overtax his ailing heart, he snaps into action to help the overwhelmed medical staff.

Joan

Series Premiere 9/8c

Game of Thrones’ Emmy-nominated Sophie Turner becomes slightly more contemporary in the title role of a melodrama about a woman who stumbles into a life of crime and becomes a renowned jewel thief in the flashy 1980s. The pilot episode introduces Joan Harrington (Turner) as a desperate young mother who escapes a harrowing marriage to a criminal and attempts to reinvent herself, putting her beloved daughter into temporary (she hopes) foster care. Though Joan tries to go straight, circumstances edge her over the line into larceny, when she meets a sympathetic antiques dealer (Fear the Walking Dead’s Frank Dillane) with underworld connections. Preceded by the Season 2 premiere of the soapy Sullivan’s Crossing (8/7c).

Dracula

Leaning into the Halloween season, TCM christens Hungarian-born horror-movie icon Bela Lugosi its Star of the Month. It only makes sense to kick off the tribute with his best-known role: the sinister vampire Count Dracula in Tod Browning’s atmospheric and influential 1931 movie, which made Lugosi a star (albeit typecast forever after in mostly “B” genre movies). The lineup starts at 8/7c and continues with several of his better films: 1932’s Murders in the Rue Morgue (9:30/8:30c) as a mad doctor, 1932’s Island of Lost Souls (11/10c) as a beastly experimental hybrid in Dr. Moreau’s (Charles Laughton) eerie menagerie; an adversary of rival Boris Karloff in 1934’s The Black Cat (12:15 am/11:15c), and a cameo as a fortune-teller who encounters Lon Chaney Jr. in 1941’s The Wolf Man (1:30 am/12:30c).

NOVA

Season Premiere 9/8c

The renowned science series looks to the stars and beyond for a five-part series exploring the worlds far beyond our own planet. With cutting-edge scientific imagery and animation, planetary scientists act as a guide to a universe of myriad planets, moons, asteroids and comets. The opening episode, “Storm Worlds,” depicts extreme weather conditions including dust storms, mammoth lightning strikes and monsoons of liquid methane.

