Frank Fritz: ‘American Pickers’ Stars Pay Tribute to Friend

American Pickers star Frank Fritz is being remembered by his colleagues following his death at the age of 60 on Monday, September 30th.

The former co-host’s fellow History Channel stars are paying homage to the man who helped comb through the unlikeliest of places across the country to help unearth some truly fantastic antique finds.

As previously reported, Fritz’s former costar Mike Wolfe reported the news of his death, announcing on October 1st, “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night.”

Wolfe continued to lament his friend’s death as he wrote, “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home.”

Since Wolfe’s moving sentiments were shared, more stars from the History Channel series have come forward to pay homage to Fritz. Danielle Colby who also starred alongside Fritz shared some personal photos with the caption, “Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time. Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more.

Rest in Peace Road Dog❤️‍,” she concluded the statement.

Wolfe’s brother Robert, who stepped in to co-host American Pickers when Fritz exited the show, also acknowledged the star in a sweet social media post. “It with a heavy heart I’m sad to say My friend Frank Fritz has passed away last night. You all knew him from TV. But I knew him from traveling , Fishing, and Family he was the god father to my twin girls. His smile was contagious and his laughter will be missed.”

“Most of all just time sitting in a fishing boat talking about life. I know you’re in a better place. Love you buddy hope you catch the big one until we see each other in heaven hold the boat steady,” he added.

Fritz died roughly two years after suffering from a stroke, but the TV star’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed at this time.