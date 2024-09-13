‘Elsbeth’ Trailer & Premiere Photos Reveal Guest Stars Nathan Lane, Vanessa Williams & More (VIDEO)

Elsbeth Season 2 has a killer guest star for the premiere in Nathan Lane. The Tony winner takes his commitment to the theater to campy heights as Carrie Preston‘s Elsbeth Tascioni suspects him of offing people with bad theater etiquette. His character is teased in the trailer below, which also reveals Vanessa Williams, Pamela Adlon, Rob Riggle, and Brittany O’Grady as additional guest stars for the season at large. The Nanny alum Daniel Davis is also a featured guest star in the premiere gallery below, and Aisha Tyler directs one episode this season.

The official premiere description from CBS sheds more light on Lane’s guest appearance. The description for the episode, titled, “Subscription to Murder,” reads: “When a womanizing finance executive is found stabbed to death after a night at the opera, Elsbeth suspects an obsessed opera lover (Nathan Lane) was driven to murder because of a ringing cell phone. Meanwhile, Elsbeth, Captain Wagner and Kaya must adjust to changes in the precinct as the consequences of Noonan’s [Fredric Lehne] wrongdoing continue to loom.”

See the full trailer for Elsbeth Season 2 below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

Elsbeth returns for its second season on Thursday, October 17 on CBS. Preston returns as her titular quirky character from The Good Wife, with Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke and Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner.

See the stars in the premiere gallery below for a glimpse into Season 2’s first episode.

Elsbeth, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 10/9c, CBS