‘Elsbeth’ Trailer & Premiere Photos Reveal Guest Stars Nathan Lane, Vanessa Williams & More (VIDEO)

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth, Carra Patterson as Kaya, and Nathan Lane as Phillip Cross in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Elsbeth

 More

Elsbeth Season 2 has a killer guest star for the premiere in Nathan Lane. The Tony winner takes his commitment to the theater to campy heights as Carrie Preston‘s Elsbeth Tascioni suspects him of offing people with bad theater etiquette. His character is teased in the trailer below, which also reveals Vanessa Williams, Pamela Adlon, Rob Riggle, and Brittany O’Grady as additional guest stars for the season at large. The Nanny alum Daniel Davis is also a featured guest star in the premiere gallery below, and Aisha Tyler directs one episode this season.

The official premiere description from CBS sheds more light on Lane’s guest appearance. The description for the episode, titled, “Subscription to Murder,” reads: “When a womanizing finance executive is found stabbed to death after a night at the opera, Elsbeth suspects an obsessed opera lover (Nathan Lane) was driven to murder because of a ringing cell phone. Meanwhile, Elsbeth, Captain Wagner and Kaya must adjust to changes in the precinct as the consequences of Noonan’s [Fredric Lehne] wrongdoing continue to loom.”

See the full trailer for Elsbeth Season 2 below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

Elsbeth returns for its second season on Thursday, October 17 on CBS. Preston returns as her titular quirky character from The Good Wife, with Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke and Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner.

See the stars in the premiere gallery below for a glimpse into Season 2’s first episode.

Elsbeth, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 10/9c, CBS

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Preston is back as Elsbeth, chipper as ever

A little window shopping with Kaya and Elsbeth

Nathan Lane as Phillip Cross in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Nathan Lane as Phillip Cross, whose theater etiquette lines you apparently do not want to cross

Elsbeth attends the opera for the first time in the Season 2 opener

Nathan Lane as Phillip Cross and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Phillip can tell it’s her first time, and he’s not pleased to be sitting near her

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth, Carra Patterson as Kaya, and Nathan Lane as Phillip Cross in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Are Elsbeth and Kaya under cover at the opera, or will a chance meeting with Phillip make him stand out in their minds when they later hear about the murder?

Nathan Lane as Phillip Cross in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Lane is a natural in a theatrical setting

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Nothing can get Elsbeth’s mood down

Daniel Davis as Dr. Yablonsky, Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Davis guest stars as Dr. Yablonsky

Daniel Davis as Dr. Yablonsky and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Dr. Yablonsky seems to give Elsbeth a much warmer welcome, but could he be the womanizing murder victim?

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Elsbeth suspects Phillip is involved in the stabbing of the businessman

A special knife on display in your home/office isn’t the best thing to have when you’re suspected of stabbing someone to death

Nathan Lane as Phillip Cross and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 1 - 'Subscription to Murder'
Elsbeth tries to get closer with Phillip while looking for answers

