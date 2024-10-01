The Fly Team’s new boss is leaping right into the action when FBI: International returns for its fourth season.

Chicago P.D.‘s Jesse Lee Soffer debuts as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell in the Season 4 premiere, “A Leader, Not a Tourist,” airing Tuesday, October 15, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the promo introducing him to the team.

“It’s awkward at times, being the new guy, especially as the boss, but I’m lucky to be working with you guys, and if it ever goes down, I will absolutely have your back,” Wes makes clear to the team—Andre Raines (Carter Redwood), Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), and Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe)—while out for lunch. And it looks like the others are going to be on board with him, if Vo’s response to him asking, “So, are we doing this?” is any indication.

Watch the full video above for a sneak peek at more of the team as well as the action coming this season.

The new season begins with the premiere in which Wes heads overseas after his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest.

“Mitchell is a former LAPD officer, so he has a little more edge and drive than your usual buttoned-up agent,” showrunner Matt Olmstead previously told TV Insider. “He’s a no-holds-barred kind of guy and he brings an exciting new energy to the team.”

Olmstead also revealed that Wes and Vo have history from her time as a trainee. “He put her through her paces, which gives them great grist for chemistry as partners,” he shared. “Mitchell is a born leader, so the rest of the team knows they’re in good hands.”

FBI: International, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 9/8c, CBS