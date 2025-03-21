Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Mattie Pruitt had an important supporter by her side when she walked into her American Idol audition. In TV Insider’s exclusive preview of the Sunday, March 23, episode, Mattie is joined by a country singer whom judge Luke Bryan has known for years.

“You brought a friendly old friend!” Bryan comments when Mattie walks in with Craig Campbell. As she explains to host Ryan Seacrest, Campbell is a friend of hers. The “Keep Them Kisses Comin'” singer tells Seacrest that he’s known Bryan for “a long time,” adding, “I played piano for him before he got his record deal.”

In the audition room, Bryan shares a fun anecdote with Mattie and the other judges. “Craig and I, our children were [born] in the hospital …. what was it, a week apart, six days apart?” he says, with Campbell confirming, “Six days apart.”

It’s finally time for Mattie to get to her audition. With Campbell on piano, she sings a gorgeous rendition of “How Could You” by Jessie Murph. The judges seem to be moved by the 15-year-old’s vocals, but their decision of whether or not to send her to Hollywood with a golden ticket won’t be revealed until the full episode airs.

The Season 23 auditions are well underway, with Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood making the decisions of which hopefuls will move on to the next round of competition. Those who receive a golden ticket make it through to Hollywood week, which is often a grueling experience.

There’s also a few lucky contestants who are given the platinum ticket, which means they get to skip the first round of Hollywood week and automatically make it one step further in the competition. So far, Kolbi Jordan and Filo have gotten the platinum tickets in Season 23. In the past, three or four have been given out per season.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC