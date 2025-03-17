The final showdown of the men’s college basketball season will be deep in the heart of Texas, as the Final Four is at San Antonio’s Alamodome April 5 and 7 for the crowning of the 2025 national champions.

No. 1 seeds are Auburn (South), Duke (East), Houston (Midwest) and Florida (West). Auburn was stunned by No. 13 seed Yale in the first round last year, but don’t expect an early exit for star Johni Broome and the Tigers this time around. In December, freshman Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils handed Auburn its first loss of the season with an 84-78 win in the SEC/ACC Challenge, and a rematch in San Antone could be in the cards.

Action tips off in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four March 18-19 on truTV. The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 regionals take place in San Francisco, Atlanta, Indianapolis and Newark, New Jersey.

NCAA Men’s Tournament Schedule At A Glance

First Four March 18-19 (truTV)

First & Second Rounds March 20-23 (CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV)

Regionals March 27-30 (CBS & TBS)

Final Four April 5 (CBS)

Championship Game April 7 (CBS)

March Madness 2025 TV Schedule: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Date/Time (Eastern)/Matchup/TV Network (Site)

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 18

6:40pm: (16) St. Francis (PA) vs. (16) Alabama State, truTV (Dayton)

9:10pm: (11) North Carolina vs. (11) San Diego State, truTV (Dayton)

Wednesday, March 19

6:40pm: (16) Mount St. Mary’s vs. (16) American University, truTV (Dayton)

9:10pm: (11) Texas vs. (11) Xavier, truTV (Dayton)

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, March 20

12:15pm: (8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton, CBS (Lexington)

12:40pm: (4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point, truTV (Providence)

1:30pm: (3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana, TNT (Denver)

2:00pm: (1) Houston vs. (16) SIUE, TBS (Wichita)

2:50pm: (1) Auburn vs. (16) Alabama State/St. Francis (PA), CBS (Lexington)

3:15pm: (2) Clemson vs. (15) McNeese, truTV (Providence)

4:05pm: (6) BYU vs. (11) VCU, TNT (Denver)

4:35pm: (8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia, TBS (Wichita)

6:50pm: (2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford, TNT (Lexington)

7:10pm: (7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas, CBS (Providence)

7:25pm: (4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale, TBS (Denver)

7:35pm: (6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake, truTV (Wichita)

9:25pm: (7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State, TNT (Lexington)

9:45pm: (2) St. John’s (NY) vs. (15) Omaha, CBS (Providence)

10:00pm: (5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego, TBS (Denver)

10:10pm: (3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNCW, truTV (Wichita)

Friday, March 21

12:15pm: (8) Mississippi St. vs. (9) Baylor, CBS (Raleigh)

12:40pm: (2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, truTV (Cleveland)

1:30pm: (3) Iowa St. vs. (14) Lipscomb, TNT (Milwaukee)

2:00pm: (5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, TBS (Seattle)

2:50pm: (1) Duke vs. (16) American/Mount St. Mary’s, CBS (Raleigh)

3:15pm: (7) Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. (10) Vanderbilt, truTV (Cleveland)

4:05pm: (6) Ole Miss vs. (11) San Diego State/North Carolina, TNT (Milwaukee)

4:35pm: (4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, TBS (Seattle)

6:50pm: (1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, TNT (Raleigh)

7:10pm: (3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, CBS (Milwaukee)

7:25pm: (7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, TBS (Cleveland)

7:35pm: (4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, truTV (Seattle)

9:25pm: (8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, TNT (Raleigh)

9:45pm: (6) Illinois vs. (11) Texas/Xavier, CBS (Milwaukee)

10:00pm: (2) Michigan St. vs. (15) Bryant, TBS (Cleveland)

10:10pm: (5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, truTV (Seattle)