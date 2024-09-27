George Clooney and Brad Pitt Are ‘Wolfs,’ On the Road with Will and Harper, Before ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ in ‘Apartment 7A,’ Latino History with John Leguizamo

Apple TV+

Wolfs

Movie Premiere

Veteran Spider-Man director Jon Watts is director-writer of an offbeat showcase for superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who are clearly enjoying their frenemy-buddy vibe as rival fixers called in separately—and resentfully—to dispose of a body in the hotel room of a prominent New York D.A. (Only Murders in the Building’s Amy Ryan). Complications quickly ensue, with car and foot chases, gunfights and mayhem on a dark and stormy night. It’s the glow of its stars’ considerable charisma that keeps this caper going.

Netflix

Will & Harper

Documentary Premiere

Endearing and affecting, this acclaimed documentary (a hit at Sundance) is an ode to enduring friendship, featuring Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell on a revealing road trip with his best bud Harper Steele—who as Andrew Steele was a head writer at SNL and penned many of Ferrell’s most popular sketches. After Harper comes out to Will about transitioning to live as a woman, they decide to travel by car from New York to L.A. over 16 days for an experiment in tolerance and self-acceptance. Their poignant and genuinely funny journey is not to be missed.

Apartment 7A

Movie Premiere

Before Rosemary bore her infamous baby while living at the Bramford, an earlier tenant had her own experience with satanic terror. That’s the story of Apartment 7A, a prequel to Rosemary’s Baby, Ira Levin’s classic novel and Roman Polanski’s brilliant 1968 film. This version can’t help but suffer by comparison, though Emmy winner Julia Garner (Ozark) gives it her all as wannabe Broadway dancer Terry Gionoffrio, who after a mishap is given shelter—and an enviable apartment—by elderly couple Minnie and Roman Castavet (Dianne Wiest reprising Ruth Gordon’s Emmy-winning role alongside Kevin McNally). There are strings attached, naturally—or should we say, supernaturally. You’ll see every twist coming, especially if you know the source material, but it may inspire you to put Polanski’s movie high on your rewatch list for the Halloween season.

Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos

Series Premiere 9/8c

Inspired by his own Tony-nominated play Latin History for Morons, actor/comedian John Leguizamo embarks on a three-week exploration of Latino lore spanning thousands of years. Filming in Mexico and across the U.S., the series includes interviews with historians, anthropologists and other experts, with actors (Benjamin Bratt, Rosario Dawson, Edward James Olmos, Rosie Perez, Laurence Fishburne, Bryan Cranston and more) reading from the historical record. The opening chapter reaches back to the ancient era of the Great Empires (including Inca, Maya, Aztec) in Mexico, South America and the Caribbean. Followed by the 37th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards (10/9c), with recipients including fashion designer Carolina Herrera, NBA star Carmelo Anthony, comedian Julio Torres, and the first Posthumous Award honoring the legacy of baseball’s Roberto Clemente.

Apple TV+

La Maison

The addictive French-language fashion-house melodrama revels in family conflict when upstart designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) arrives for her first day at the LEDU Maison as the new artistic director. Her volatile predecessor, Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson), who was once the lover of Paloma’s late father, is in denial that inevitable change has come to the century-old brand. Things come to a head when Paloma arranges for a traditional LEDU family photo shoot—without Vincent. “Does she know our favorite dish is eating each other alive?” snarks black sheep Robinson Ledu (Antoine Reinartz). Know? She’s the main course!

