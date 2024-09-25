‘Young Sheldon’ Stars Tease ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Reunion — Who Is Missing?

'Young Sheldon's Annie Potts, Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord to reunite for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has yet to debut, but the upcoming series is already teasing another Young Sheldon reunion as vet Annie Potts shared a fun behind-the-scenes video on social media.

Potts, who plays Meemaw teased Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Cooper family reunion while taping the upcoming Thanksgiving episode for the latest spinoff in The Big Bang Theory universe. In the video, below, Potts can be seen alongside fellow Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Craig T. Nelson, but one member of the Cooper family is noticeably absent for the occasion as Sheldon himself, Iain Armitage isn’t seen in the video.

 

Also missing is Cooper family patriarch George (Lance Barber) who died in the final episodes of Young Sheldon. As fans know, Sheldon went off to school in California, so his absence for Thanksgiving would make sense living so far away from his family in Texas. Whether Armitage will be incorporated in some shape or form will remain to be seen.

In the meantime, this is just the latest Young Sheldon reunion happening on the multi-cam spinoff, as it was previously announced Perry and Potts would appear in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premiere episode, reprising their roles as Mary and Meemaw. Additionally, Revord is already slated to appear as Sheldon’s twin and Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) younger sister, Missy.

'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage': Meet the New and Returning Characters
Related

'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage': Meet the New and Returning Characters

This latest reunion brings them all together with Nelson who plays Meemaw’s beau, Dale. Of course, also featured in the video from Potts are titular star Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, and the newest stars to the TV universe, Dougie Baldwin who plays Mandy’s brother Connor, and Jessie Prez who plays tire shop employee Ruben.

Stay tuned for more on the Thanksgiving episode, and keep an eye out for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in the days ahead as we gear up for the series premiere.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17th, 8pm ET/PT, CBS

