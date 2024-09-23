Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is picking up where Young Sheldon left off when the show premieres this fall on CBS, and while moving in with Mandy’s (Emily Osment) parents Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso) is certainly an adjustment for eldest Cooper sibling Georgie (Montana Jordan), there’s till surely some emotional wounds that need healing.

As fans of Young Sheldon will recall, Cooper family patriarch George Sr. (Lance Barber) died in the final episodes of the series, forcing the family to cope with his loss, but viewers haven’t seen that full journey, which will be explored in Georgie’s relationship with his sister Missy (Raegan Revord).

“She’s still Missy, but she’s gone through the loss of her dad and she’s acting out and she’s being rebellious a little bit,” executive producer and co-creator Steve Holland shared with TV Insider during the TCA Summer Press Tour. “And this is another thing on Georgie’s plate where he’s trying to balance being a husband and a father and also being a caretaker to his sister who’s having some struggles. I think it’s going to be a really fun dynamic to see the two of them in.”

As previously revealed, Georgie’s mom Mary (Zoe Perry), and Meemaw (Annie Potts) will appear in the series premiere, but as the new man of the Cooper family, it seems that Missy will be leaning on him, especially without her twin Sheldon (Iain Armitage) being around.

While there are plenty of familiar faces to enjoy in the latest spinoff from the Big Bang Theory universe, there are also plenty of new characters to meet. When it came to the beginning of Young Sheldon, co-creator Chuck Lorre told TV Insider, “There was no sense of the future. It was just working on what was in front of us at the moment, which is let’s put on a good show. Let’s make these characters wonderful and real and funny and compassionate and we want to feel for them. We want to root for them. And that’s something you do on a day-to-day basis.”

Needless to say, that mission was accomplished as fans have come to love the Coopers through two different shows and are sure to continue loving them through a third. While Lorre said, “there [was] no master plan,” things have worked out quite well as we look ahead to Georgie and Mandy’s story.

Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming series as we approach the premiere, and let us know what you hope to see in the Young Sheldon spinoff when it debuts on CBS.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17th, 8pm ET/PT, CBS