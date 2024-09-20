Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is mere weeks away from its premiere and as the Young Sheldon spinoff prepares for its debut, we’re getting a closer look at some of the newest characters joining the extended Big Bang Theory universe.

CBS has unveiled character portraits for the comedy, including returning favorites Montana Jordan and Emily Osment who reprise their roles as the titular Georgie and Mandy alongside Rachel Bay Jones‘ Audrey and Will Sasso‘s Jim. But there are two other characters joining the mix, Mandy’s brother Connor (now played by Dougie Baldwin), and tire shop employee Ruben (Jessie Prez).

In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, September 19th, the stars shared some fun details about the newest additions, offering some insight into their dynamic with the characters fans got to know in Young Sheldon.

“Ruben is a longtime employee with Jim over at the tire shop,” Prez explained, as he noted the impending dynamic set to unfold between Ruben and the newest employee Georgie.

“Georgie is young and inexperienced and Ruben has some feelings about that,” Prez shared. When it comes to what viewers should expect from their dynamic, Prez teased he’s excited “to see how their frenemy dynamic unfolds.”

Additionally, Baldwin takes over the role originated by Joe Apollonio in Young Sheldon‘s episode, “A Baby Shower and a Testosterone-Rich Banter.” Playing Mandy’s brother, Baldwin shared, “It’s super surreal… Chuck [Lorre] really creates a family environment and he hires nice good people… that’s a good way to make comedy is [to] have people be nice and normal. And so everyone’s been super welcoming and super, super sweet.”

The actor also acknowledged the fact that he’s Australian during the conference, as he told his colleagues jokingly, “I’m doing a voice on the show.”

As for what fans can anticipate from the less science-focused storylines of this latest spinoff, executive producer Steve Holland teased, “These stories to us feel very real and relatable.” He also noted, “It feels like a part of the same universe, but this other little pocket of it has been fun.” Holland admitted, “After having written about science and scientists for so many years, it is a little bit of a relief not to have to do that.”

Even without the science, there’s familiarity, as the executive producer told reporters, “It’s Young Sheldon in a slightly different format than it was before. But I think all the things that people loved about it are still gonna be there.”

Stay tuned for more and in the meantime, see the newly unveiled character posters, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17th, 8pm ET/PT, CBS