Suits isn’t the only USA Network drama that could be coming back—there’s a spinoff, LA, that’s been ordered to series at NBC—and it seems like we’re getting closer to a revival of White Collar being a reality.

“Can report the studio is very happy with the new White Collar script. For those asking if I have a title,” White Collar creator Jeff Eastin wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on September 25. A photo of the front page of the pilot script reveals the titles of the revival—White Collar Renaissance—and its pilot—”Masquerade.”

Can report the studio is very happy with the new White Collar script. For those asking if I have a title… https://t.co/dnVpypxUWa pic.twitter.com/zjDpLPRRn4 — Jeff Eastin (@jeffeastin) September 25, 2024

That post was a quote-post of one of his from September 15, in which he wrote “It’s coming together” and tagged original series stars Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, Tiffani Thiessen, and Marsha Thomason and hashtagged Sharif Atkins.

It was in November 2023 that Bomer revealed there had been “actually very legitimate talk” to TVLine and noted, “A lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens.”

Then in June, Eastin said, as part of a panel for Variety, “We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script.” Off that, DeKay called the script “fantastic” and said, “it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well.” He added it would honor Willie Garson, who died in 2021.

Bomer used the same word as DeKay to describe the script in August when talking to People. “It’s fantastic, and it’s completely in line and in keeping with the show that we were able to do six seasons of,” Bomer said. “It really just feels like he was able to pick up the right where we left off.”

White Collar ran six seasons from 2009 to 2014. It follows Bomer’s con artist, who assists DeKay’s FBI agent, in exchange for his freedom.

News of Suits returning with a spinoff and this potential White Collar revival comes as USA Network (the original home for both) is getting back into scripted dramas, with the TV adaptation of The Rainmaker.

