Kaitlyn Dever’s Best TV & Film Roles Before ‘The Last of Us’ (PHOTOS)

Kaitlyn Dever TV and film roles
Hulu; Everett Collection

Kaitlyn Dever is one of the new stars of The Last of Us. The actor made her debut in the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, April 13 on HBO (streaming on Max), introducing viewers to Abby Anderson, who’s out for revenge against Joel (Pedro Pascal) after he gunned down the Fireflies in the Season 1 finale.

As The Last of Us Season 2 presses on, we’re looking back on Dever’s past film and TV roles. The young actor thrives in both intense dramas and warmhearted comedies. Look back through Dever’s career in the gallery, below.

The Last of Us, Season 2, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max

Last Man Standing - Season 9 - Tim Allen, Kaitlyn Dever, and Nancy Travis
Michael Becker/FOX

Last Man Standing

Dever got her big break playing Eve Baxter, one of Tim Allen‘s three daughters, in this sitcom about a sporting goods chain executive whose life is complicated by his wife and kids.

Kaitlyn Dever, Timothy Olyphant in Justified - 'Bloody Harlan' - Season 2
Prashant Gupta / FX Network

Justified

Dever was a tough and vulnerable pot farmer’s daughter orphaned by a rival clan. She turned to Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) for help surviving her complicated past in the 2010-15 FX series.

UNBELIEVABLE_101_Unit_01125R
Netflix

Unbelievable

In this gripping 2019 HBO crime drama, Dever took a central role as a teenager charged with lying about being raped. Merritt Wever and Toni Collette played the detectives who investigated — and believed her.

 

Kaitlyn Dever in Dopesick - 'The 5th Vital Sign'
Gene Page / Hulu

Dopesick

Based on the bestselling nonfiction book about the American opioid crisis, this 2021 Hulu series dramatized the rise and fall of Purdue Pharma and the powerful Sackler family behind the company. Dever played young coal miner Betsy Mallum, who got injured on the job and was given the addictive painkillers, which took her down an ultimately fatal road.

Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier in Ticket to Paradise
Vince Valitutti / Universal Pictures / Everett Collection

Ticket to Paradise

Rom-com hijinks ensued when George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for this fizzy 2022 movie filmed in Bali. The Ocean’s Eleven costars played divorced parents who set out to stop the wedding of their daughter Lily, a recent college grad, to a seaweed farmer.

Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart
Francois Duhamel / Annapurna Pictures

Booksmart

Dever played clever high school senior Amy Antsler in Olivia Wilde‘s beloved 2019 comedy, opposite Beanie Feldstein‘s valedictorian Molly. Together, the two best friends realized that they wasted their wild teenage years studying — and vowed to embrace their last days of high school partying.

No One Will Save You — Kaitlyn Dever
Sam Lothridge / © Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

No One Will Save You

There was almost no dialogue in this 2023 sci-fi horror film in which Dever had to battle terrifying aliens as a lonely seamstress shunned by her neighbors.

Kaitlyn Dever in Rosaline
20th Century Studios

Rosaline

The tagline for this 2022 Hulu comedy says it all: “Meet Romeo’s Ex.” Dever’s comedy chops were on full display as the jilted girlfriend of Shakespeare’s most famous teenage lover. The story, told from Rosaline’s point of view, put her in the center of the action as she cozied up to Juliet in an effort to prevent the ill-fated marriage from happening.

The Last of Us

