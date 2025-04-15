Kaitlyn Dever’s Best TV & Film Roles Before ‘The Last of Us’ (PHOTOS)

Kaitlyn Dever is one of the new stars of The Last of Us. The actor made her debut in the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, April 13 on HBO (streaming on Max), introducing viewers to Abby Anderson, who’s out for revenge against Joel (Pedro Pascal) after he gunned down the Fireflies in the Season 1 finale.

As The Last of Us Season 2 presses on, we’re looking back on Dever’s past film and TV roles. The young actor thrives in both intense dramas and warmhearted comedies. Look back through Dever’s career in the gallery, below.

The Last of Us, Season 2, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Last of Us: The Ultimate Survival Story special issue. For an in-depth look at the critically-acclaimed HBO series, featuring behind-the-scenes secrets and a preview of the highly anticipated second season, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands on April 11, or order online here.