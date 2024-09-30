The stars of White Collar are just as excited about a potential revival as fans are. Over the past year, there has been talk of the possibility, with creator Jeff Eastin providing an update earlier this month about positive feedback from the studio on the script. He included, on social media, a look at the front page of the script revealing the title White Collar Renaissance. And so when TV Insider caught up with Sharif Atkins (who played FBI Special Agent Clinton Jones) for an upcoming Chicago Med guest spot, we had to ask him what he could share.

“Absolutely nothing except that I’d be massively excited. We keep in touch a little bit here and there, and it would be a lot of fun to revisit that world, White Collar, White Collar Renaissance, as I have heard it would be called,” Atkins said.

“It would be beautiful,” he continued. “I feel like there are so many stories still to be told with the whole cast and crew. Rest in peace, Willie Garson. But I hear the writing is great and really pays homage to Willie’s character, Mozzie.”

White Collar, over its six seasons (2009-2014), followed Matt Bomer’s con artist, who assisted Tim DeKay’s FBI agent, in exchange for his freedom. And while a revival has not yet been picked up to series anywhere, Atkins knows what he’s looking forward to potentially revisiting about the world of the show and his character, whom he imagines has moved up career-wise.

“The mystery, the thriller,” he shared. “White Collar was one of those shows that had this beautiful balance of quick wit, interesting storylines, and also great relationships, and so all of the above. And to also see, where is Jones now? What is Jones doing? Who is Jones leading? Which department is he the head of now?”

Would you watch a White Collar revival? If so, what would you want to see? Let us know in the comments section below.